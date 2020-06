4250 Galt Ocean Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access lobby

SEASONAL RENTAL. OCEAN AND INTRACOASTAL VIEW FROM 1BED/1.5BATH CONDO. BUILDING ON THE BEACH! COMPLETELY RENOVATED. FROM THE BALCONY ARE WONDERFUL VIEWS OF THE OCEAN AS WELL AS THE INTRACOASTAL. PLENTY OF SUNSHINE ALL WINTER LONG. GREAT KITCHEN! IMPACT WINDOWS. SUNNY SOUTH SIDE. AMENITIES: OCEANFRONT HEATED POOL, BBQs, CABLE, WIFI IN LOBBY, LARGE OCEAN FRONT DECK WITH LOTS OF TABLES, UMBRELLAS & LOUNGE CHAIRS, FITNESS ROOM, CARD/LIBRARY ROOM, COMMUNITY/FUNCTION ROOM. UNDERGROUND PARKING WHEN AVAILABLE FOR RENT FROM CONDO ASSOCIATION. NO PETS! AVAILABLE DECEMBER 1, 2020 TO MARCH 31 ,2021. GET AWAY FROM NORTHERN WINTER AND ENJOY SOUTH FLORIDA AT ITS BEST!. PLEASE SEE BROKER REMARKS.