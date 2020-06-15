All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
4100 Galt Ocean Dr
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:03 AM

4100 Galt Ocean Dr

4100 Galt Ocean Drive · (732) 540-2651
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4100 Galt Ocean Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Galt Mile

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 414 · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
THE VIEW IS WHAT IT'S ALL ABOUT - FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY TO SEE WHAT ITS LIKE TO LIVE ON THE BEACHES OF SOUTH FLORIDA! Step Into This Desirable NE Direct Ocean View Open Floor Step Out on Your Wrap Around Balcony and Become One With the Ocean as you Feel the Tropical Breeze on your Face. Doesn't get any better than this Unit! Amazing Ocean Views from Every Room - Floor to Ceiling Windows, Convertible Customized Murphy Bed becomes your 3rd bedroom - Definitely a Must See Unit to Appreciate & Feel the Beauty of Living on the Beach! Close Proximity to Restaurants, Shopping, Entertainment & Businesses. The Galleon on Galt Ocean Mile, offers Amenities such as...24 hr Security, Beachfront Pool, Sun Deck w/ BBQ, Roof Top Deck Overlooking the Ocean & State of the Art Fitness Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4100 Galt Ocean Dr have any available units?
4100 Galt Ocean Dr has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 4100 Galt Ocean Dr have?
Some of 4100 Galt Ocean Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4100 Galt Ocean Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4100 Galt Ocean Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4100 Galt Ocean Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4100 Galt Ocean Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 4100 Galt Ocean Dr offer parking?
No, 4100 Galt Ocean Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4100 Galt Ocean Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4100 Galt Ocean Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4100 Galt Ocean Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4100 Galt Ocean Dr has a pool.
Does 4100 Galt Ocean Dr have accessible units?
No, 4100 Galt Ocean Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4100 Galt Ocean Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4100 Galt Ocean Dr has units with dishwashers.
