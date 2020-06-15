4100 Galt Ocean Dr

Amenities

THE VIEW IS WHAT IT'S ALL ABOUT - FANTASTIC OPPORTUNITY TO SEE WHAT ITS LIKE TO LIVE ON THE BEACHES OF SOUTH FLORIDA! Step Into This Desirable NE Direct Ocean View Open Floor Step Out on Your Wrap Around Balcony and Become One With the Ocean as you Feel the Tropical Breeze on your Face. Doesn't get any better than this Unit! Amazing Ocean Views from Every Room - Floor to Ceiling Windows, Convertible Customized Murphy Bed becomes your 3rd bedroom - Definitely a Must See Unit to Appreciate & Feel the Beauty of Living on the Beach! Close Proximity to Restaurants, Shopping, Entertainment & Businesses. The Galleon on Galt Ocean Mile, offers Amenities such as...24 hr Security, Beachfront Pool, Sun Deck w/ BBQ, Roof Top Deck Overlooking the Ocean & State of the Art Fitness Center.