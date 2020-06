401 SW 4th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

SPECTACULAR VIEWS OF THE NEW RIVER AND ALL OF DOWNTOWN! 2/2 WITH BEAUTIFUL TRAVERTINE MARBLE FLOORS, UPGRADED KITCHEN W/GRANITE AND S&S APPLIANCES. SPLIT FLOOR PLAN W/EACH ROOM ACCESSING THE EXTRA LARGE BALCONY (239 SQ FT). MASTER BATH W/HUGE SHOWER & DOUBLE VANITY SINKS! UPSCALE BUILDING WITH ALL THE AMENITIES INCLUDING HEATED POOL, HOT TUB, STATE OF THE ART FITNESS CENTER, TENNIS, PICKLE BALL, 24 HOUR SECURITY, ETC. WALK OR TAKE FREE WATER TROLLEY TO PERFORMING ARTS, HIMMARSHEE AND LAS OLAS!