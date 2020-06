3900 Galt Ocean Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage media room

WELCOME TO DIRECT OCEAN AND BEACH FRONT LIVING WITH DAZZLING INTER-COASTAL SUNSETS AND STARRY NIGHT CITY VIEWS. THIS 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM IS FULLY FURNISHED, MOVE-IN-READY AND HIGHLY APPOINTED WITH A VERY SPACIOUS WALK-IN CLOSET AND GALORE STORAGE SPACE. THE WELL APPOINTED KITCHEN AND FORMAL DINNING AREA OVERLOOKS THE BEACH AND THE HEATED 5-STAR INFINITY POOL AND VIEWS OF THE MOST AMAZING MORNING SUNRISE. UNIT COMES WITH SS APPLIANCES, SPACIOUS WOOD CABINETRY AND FULL-SIZE WASHER AND DRYER. PLAYA DEL MAR IS LOADED WITH GREAT AMENITIES, INCLUDING 3-GYMS, BEACH LOUNGE, BBQ STATIONS, NEW BILLIARD/PING PONG, CARD ROOM, LIBRARY & OFFICES, MOVIE/MEDIA ROOM, DESIGNATED GARAGE PARKING #258. PDM IS SURROUNDED BY SUPERMARKETS, RESTAURANTS, CLINICS, PHARMACIES, SHOPS. NO PETS OR SMOKING ALLOWED.