3430 Galt Ocean Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill lobby

Beautiful renovated 2 beds 2 bathrooms unit at the Commodore. Home features high impact windows & doors, marble floors throughout, gourmet kitchen, updated baths, washer /dryer in unit. Huge Balcony with the street view. This luxury building offers 24 hour lobby attendant, heated oceanfront pool, pool deck with BBQ area, remodeled exercise room, party room with full kitchen, library and card room. On the sand and directly across street supermarket, cafe, restaurants and more on the Galt Ocean Mile!