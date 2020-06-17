All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 324 Coconut Isle Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
324 Coconut Isle Dr
Last updated May 15 2020 at 8:05 AM

324 Coconut Isle Dr

324 Coconut Isle Drive · (954) 612-4853
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

324 Coconut Isle Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Las Olas Isles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$12,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 6 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
media room
Outstanding floor plan offering over 7,000 square feet in this waterfront estate with 4 bedrooms,5 1/2 bathrooms, and 4 car garages, including an unparalleled entry with a 30 foot high rotunda and two story living room with a 20 foot high wall of windows overlooking the outdoor entertaining areas and waterway. Custom gourmet kitchen a opens to the family room and wet bar, spectacular home theater, first floor office, enormous second floor loft area, lavish master suite, pool and built-in summer kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Coconut Isle Dr have any available units?
324 Coconut Isle Dr has a unit available for $12,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 324 Coconut Isle Dr have?
Some of 324 Coconut Isle Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Coconut Isle Dr currently offering any rent specials?
324 Coconut Isle Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Coconut Isle Dr pet-friendly?
No, 324 Coconut Isle Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 324 Coconut Isle Dr offer parking?
Yes, 324 Coconut Isle Dr does offer parking.
Does 324 Coconut Isle Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 324 Coconut Isle Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Coconut Isle Dr have a pool?
Yes, 324 Coconut Isle Dr has a pool.
Does 324 Coconut Isle Dr have accessible units?
No, 324 Coconut Isle Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Coconut Isle Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 Coconut Isle Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 324 Coconut Isle Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Las Olas
501 SE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33394
Serramar
6701 W Oakland Park Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33313
BLU on Marina Boulevard
1401 Marina Mile Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
Eon Flagler Village
421 NE 6th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Amaray Las Olas
215 SE 8th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Four West Las Olas
4 West Las Olas Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
The Edge by Common
475 North Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
New River Yacht Club
400 SW 1st Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Pet Friendly Places
Fort Lauderdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleMelrose Park
River OaksVictoria ParkCoral Ridge
Tarpon RiverLake Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity