324 Coconut Isle Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage media room

Outstanding floor plan offering over 7,000 square feet in this waterfront estate with 4 bedrooms,5 1/2 bathrooms, and 4 car garages, including an unparalleled entry with a 30 foot high rotunda and two story living room with a 20 foot high wall of windows overlooking the outdoor entertaining areas and waterway. Custom gourmet kitchen a opens to the family room and wet bar, spectacular home theater, first floor office, enormous second floor loft area, lavish master suite, pool and built-in summer kitchen.