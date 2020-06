Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill

Awesome Intra-coastal views from the living room - 2nd bedroom is being used as a den but has its own walk-in closet. Wood laminate floors throughout, Hurricane Impact windows - Two walk-in closets - Walk to the beach & restaurants like Shooters, etc. Small boutique building only twelve units. The building has a new roof in the 2018 Microwave and Range will be replaced shortly - Pool & B-B-Q area. Small boutique building. Tandem parking allowed hence 2 cars can park. Parking # "J" Also for Sale at this time MLS#A10776289