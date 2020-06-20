2801 NE 33rd Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Once you step into this tropical beach-side oasis, you'll be captivated by it's charm. A resort-style pool greets you as you enter into the lushly landscaped, private, fully-furnished waterfront home. This is the ultimate safe shelter with everything you need from linens to silverware, and bikes to kayaks. You don't need to bring a thing to escape to paradise....except your toothbrush! 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, as well as an outdoor dining area overlooking the water provide for tranquil evenings under the stars. Bring your 40 foot boat for ease of access to the best of Fort Lauderdale's waterfront restaurants and intracoastal with access to the ocean. Take a 5 minute walk to the beach! This home has it all!