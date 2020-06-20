All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
2801 NE 33rd Avenue
Last updated May 13 2020 at 1:06 AM

2801 NE 33rd Avenue

2801 Northeast 33rd Avenue · (561) 350-0348
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2801 Northeast 33rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2348 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Once you step into this tropical beach-side oasis, you'll be captivated by it's charm. A resort-style pool greets you as you enter into the lushly landscaped, private, fully-furnished waterfront home. This is the ultimate safe shelter with everything you need from linens to silverware, and bikes to kayaks. You don't need to bring a thing to escape to paradise....except your toothbrush! 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, as well as an outdoor dining area overlooking the water provide for tranquil evenings under the stars. Bring your 40 foot boat for ease of access to the best of Fort Lauderdale's waterfront restaurants and intracoastal with access to the ocean. Take a 5 minute walk to the beach! This home has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2801 NE 33rd Avenue have any available units?
2801 NE 33rd Avenue has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2801 NE 33rd Avenue have?
Some of 2801 NE 33rd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2801 NE 33rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2801 NE 33rd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2801 NE 33rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2801 NE 33rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 2801 NE 33rd Avenue offer parking?
No, 2801 NE 33rd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2801 NE 33rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2801 NE 33rd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2801 NE 33rd Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2801 NE 33rd Avenue has a pool.
Does 2801 NE 33rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2801 NE 33rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2801 NE 33rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2801 NE 33rd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
