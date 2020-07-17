All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2800 Yacht Club Blvd

2800 Yacht Club Boulevard · (203) 258-1238
Location

2800 Yacht Club Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Coral Ridge

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2106 · Avail. now

$2,106

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1 Bedroom - 1 Month Free! - Mega Yacht Marina! - Property Id: 305205

1 Bedroom - 1 Month Free! - Mega Yacht Marina!

High-end residences with the Atlantic Ocean, Galleria Mall and Fine Dining all within walking distance!
Rent: $2,106
Square Feet: 902
Deposit: $850
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 1 space included
Lease Duration: 12 months
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly
Laundry: In Unit
Reference: Srh

Adam Leon
203 258 1238
Realtor ®
RE/MAX House of Real Estate
1201 N Federal Highway, Suite 2C
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2800-yacht-club-blvd-fort-lauderdale-fl/305205
Property Id 305205

(RLNE5960743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 Yacht Club Blvd have any available units?
2800 Yacht Club Blvd has a unit available for $2,106 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
Is 2800 Yacht Club Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2800 Yacht Club Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 Yacht Club Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2800 Yacht Club Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2800 Yacht Club Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2800 Yacht Club Blvd offers parking.
Does 2800 Yacht Club Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2800 Yacht Club Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 Yacht Club Blvd have a pool?
No, 2800 Yacht Club Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2800 Yacht Club Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2800 Yacht Club Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 Yacht Club Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2800 Yacht Club Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2800 Yacht Club Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2800 Yacht Club Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
