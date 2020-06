Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool guest parking sauna

The perfect location to enjoy Fort Lauderdale beaches and Intercoastal Dining. Spacious 2 bedroom/ 2 bath condo with charcoal slate floors, sleek updated bathrooms and galley kitchen. Well managed complex with in-ground pool, exercise room, sauna and more. Condo comes with one assigned, covered, parking space and ample guest parking. For those with kids you have the benefit of being in the desirable Bayview Elementary Schools system.