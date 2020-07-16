2591 NE 55 CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Fully furnished and completely renovated apartment. Located in a quiet waterfront boutique complex within the prestigious Landings neighborhood. Elegant and tasteful furniture to suit anyones needs. Excellent floor plan with large living/dining area completely separated from bedroom for privacy. Massive kitchen with great appliances and tons of cabinet space. Huge bedroom with queen size bed and walk in custom closet. Unit has tons of storage space, and impact windows. Has dishwasher, 1 assigned parking, intracoastal dock for a boat (upon availability), and laundry right outside of the unit. Only 1.3 miles from the beach and in a very central location right off of federal hwy.