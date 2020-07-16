All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

2591 NE 55 CT

2591 Northeast 55th Court · (305) 695-6300
Location

2591 Northeast 55th Court, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Lake Estates

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Fully furnished and completely renovated apartment. Located in a quiet waterfront boutique complex within the prestigious Landings neighborhood. Elegant and tasteful furniture to suit anyones needs. Excellent floor plan with large living/dining area completely separated from bedroom for privacy. Massive kitchen with great appliances and tons of cabinet space. Huge bedroom with queen size bed and walk in custom closet. Unit has tons of storage space, and impact windows. Has dishwasher, 1 assigned parking, intracoastal dock for a boat (upon availability), and laundry right outside of the unit. Only 1.3 miles from the beach and in a very central location right off of federal hwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2591 NE 55 CT have any available units?
2591 NE 55 CT has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2591 NE 55 CT have?
Some of 2591 NE 55 CT's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2591 NE 55 CT currently offering any rent specials?
2591 NE 55 CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2591 NE 55 CT pet-friendly?
No, 2591 NE 55 CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 2591 NE 55 CT offer parking?
Yes, 2591 NE 55 CT offers parking.
Does 2591 NE 55 CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2591 NE 55 CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2591 NE 55 CT have a pool?
Yes, 2591 NE 55 CT has a pool.
Does 2591 NE 55 CT have accessible units?
No, 2591 NE 55 CT does not have accessible units.
Does 2591 NE 55 CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2591 NE 55 CT has units with dishwashers.
