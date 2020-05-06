2555 NE 11TH ST

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated pool range

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Beautiful, newly renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath penthouse unit, offering views of the intracoastal and ocean from the bedroom and living room areas. Fully impact windows and doors. Amenities include great security, pool, break room and rent includes cable, water, parking and trash removal. Horizon House is located 1/2 mile walk or bike ride from the beach. Publix and Starbucks are steps away and Galleria Mall with several restaurants is just across the street. Small pets under 20 lbs allowed with additional deposit.

Perfect rental in an ideal location!