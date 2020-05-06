All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated February 29 2020 at 12:15 AM

2555 NE 11TH ST

2555 NE 11th St · (561) 239-4662
Location

2555 NE 11th St, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Coral Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit PH03 · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 949 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Beautiful, newly renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bath penthouse unit, offering views of the intracoastal and ocean from the bedroom and living room areas. Fully impact windows and doors. Amenities include great security, pool, break room and rent includes cable, water, parking and trash removal. Horizon House is located 1/2 mile walk or bike ride from the beach. Publix and Starbucks are steps away and Galleria Mall with several restaurants is just across the street. Small pets under 20 lbs allowed with additional deposit.
Perfect rental in an ideal location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2555 NE 11TH ST have any available units?
2555 NE 11TH ST has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2555 NE 11TH ST have?
Some of 2555 NE 11TH ST's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2555 NE 11TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
2555 NE 11TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2555 NE 11TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2555 NE 11TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 2555 NE 11TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 2555 NE 11TH ST does offer parking.
Does 2555 NE 11TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2555 NE 11TH ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2555 NE 11TH ST have a pool?
Yes, 2555 NE 11TH ST has a pool.
Does 2555 NE 11TH ST have accessible units?
No, 2555 NE 11TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2555 NE 11TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2555 NE 11TH ST has units with dishwashers.
