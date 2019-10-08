2509 N Ocean Blvd

Amenities

Welcome to Fountains on Ocean Blvd, a luxury boutique building located in the sought-after area of Fort Lauderdale. Conveniently located next to the beach, dining, shopping & more! Stunning 2 BD, 2 BA unit w/ an open floor plan & several upgrades: custom lighting, window treatments, custom plantation shutters on terrace door, remote control ceiling fans, walk-in closets w/ built-ins & full-size Whirlpool washer/dryer. The kitchen features a new stainless, large farmhouse sink w/ a faucet, stunning cabinetry w/ new gray quartz countertops, under-mount LED lighting & SS appliances including a 2020 Kitchen Aid refrigerator. The building is gated with 24-hour security & features common areas like a rooftop heated pool & gym. Pets are welcome!