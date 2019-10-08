All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
2509 N Ocean Blvd
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:03 AM

2509 N Ocean Blvd

2509 North Ocean Boulevard · (954) 296-9931
Location

2509 North Ocean Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 377 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1290 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
pool
Welcome to Fountains on Ocean Blvd, a luxury boutique building located in the sought-after area of Fort Lauderdale. Conveniently located next to the beach, dining, shopping & more! Stunning 2 BD, 2 BA unit w/ an open floor plan & several upgrades: custom lighting, window treatments, custom plantation shutters on terrace door, remote control ceiling fans, walk-in closets w/ built-ins & full-size Whirlpool washer/dryer. The kitchen features a new stainless, large farmhouse sink w/ a faucet, stunning cabinetry w/ new gray quartz countertops, under-mount LED lighting & SS appliances including a 2020 Kitchen Aid refrigerator. The building is gated with 24-hour security & features common areas like a rooftop heated pool & gym. Pets are welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2509 N Ocean Blvd have any available units?
2509 N Ocean Blvd has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2509 N Ocean Blvd have?
Some of 2509 N Ocean Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2509 N Ocean Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2509 N Ocean Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2509 N Ocean Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2509 N Ocean Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2509 N Ocean Blvd offer parking?
No, 2509 N Ocean Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2509 N Ocean Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2509 N Ocean Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2509 N Ocean Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2509 N Ocean Blvd has a pool.
Does 2509 N Ocean Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2509 N Ocean Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2509 N Ocean Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2509 N Ocean Blvd has units with dishwashers.
