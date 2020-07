25 Tam Oshanter Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

LOVELY, EAST FORT LAUDERDALE HOME, LOCATED ON ONE OF THE BEST STREETS IN THE CORAL RIDGE COUNTRY CLUB NEIGHBORHOOD. FABULOUS OPEN LIVING SPACE, WITH MAGNIFICENT POOL VIEW FROM THE MOMENT YOU WALK INSIDE. FANTASTIC MASTER SUITE WITH TWO LARGE WALK IN CLOSETS. LUXURIOUS MASTER BATH, INCLUDING DUAL SINKS, SPACIOUS WALK IN SHOWER, AND SEPARATE TUB. BRAZILIAN WOOD FLOORS, "S" TILE ROOF, HURRICANE SHUTTERS, HUGE BACKYARD, COVERED PORCH, ON A QUIET STREET W/ NO TRAFFIC. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.