Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

ONE OF THE NICEST HOUSE IN RIVERLAND !! BEAUTIFUL HOUSE 4 BEDROOMS 3 BATHROOMS ALL ON ONE FLOOR , 2 CARS GARAGE ALL RENOVETED WITH A BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN ALL NEW APPLIANCES , FIREPLACE ,NEW PORCELAIN FLOOR EAT IN KITCHEN, NEW BATHROOMS ALL LOOKING TO THE CANEL , OCEAN ACCSES, NO FIXED BRIDGES FIT FOR A BOAT UP TO 70 FEET MUST SEE !!!