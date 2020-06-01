2455 NE 51ST ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

If you are looking for a break from all the craziness and want warm and comfortable get-a-way place in the South Florida sun, this is it! This lovely community offers a well groomed property, heated pool, spa, walking ways to the pool and grounds, clubhouse, social activities, close to shopping, restaurants, beaches and transportation. Comfortably furnished and offers cable and internet. You are sure to enjoy your stay and enjoy Mayburry Mansion Unit E 109. The condominium has a NO PET policy, but all age groups are welcome! Convenient Parking just outside your window and near the entry to the E Building