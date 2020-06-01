All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated May 19 2020 at 12:12 AM

2455 NE 51ST ST

2455 Northeast 51st Street · (954) 464-7064
Location

2455 Northeast 51st Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
North Golf Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit E109 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
If you are looking for a break from all the craziness and want warm and comfortable get-a-way place in the South Florida sun, this is it! This lovely community offers a well groomed property, heated pool, spa, walking ways to the pool and grounds, clubhouse, social activities, close to shopping, restaurants, beaches and transportation. Comfortably furnished and offers cable and internet. You are sure to enjoy your stay and enjoy Mayburry Mansion Unit E 109. The condominium has a NO PET policy, but all age groups are welcome! Convenient Parking just outside your window and near the entry to the E Building

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2455 NE 51ST ST have any available units?
2455 NE 51ST ST has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2455 NE 51ST ST have?
Some of 2455 NE 51ST ST's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2455 NE 51ST ST currently offering any rent specials?
2455 NE 51ST ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2455 NE 51ST ST pet-friendly?
No, 2455 NE 51ST ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 2455 NE 51ST ST offer parking?
Yes, 2455 NE 51ST ST does offer parking.
Does 2455 NE 51ST ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2455 NE 51ST ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2455 NE 51ST ST have a pool?
Yes, 2455 NE 51ST ST has a pool.
Does 2455 NE 51ST ST have accessible units?
No, 2455 NE 51ST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2455 NE 51ST ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2455 NE 51ST ST has units with dishwashers.
