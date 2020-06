Amenities

Enjoy this beautifully furnished ALL AGES 1bed/1bath condo on 3rd/top floor overlooking relaxing pool. Totally upgraded w granite & SS appliances, TV, towels & dishes. Water & Basic cable included. Walk to Beach! Located at Commercial & US1 (Fed Hwy) in Ft Lauderdale at Maybury Mansions. No pets allowed & assoc approval required w/credit score of 650 or higher. Takes 2wks for approval or rush for extra $50. Elevator & Reserved Parking Space. Ready to Move In! Qualified tenants pay only 1st & Deposit to move in! Can rent for 7mo or 9mo lease for $1400. Renter's Insurance Required. Professionally manage by PMI.