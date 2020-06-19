All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like 244 Southwest 14th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
244 Southwest 14th Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

244 Southwest 14th Avenue

244 Southwest 14th Avenue · (954) 314-2752
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

244 Southwest 14th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
Sailboat Bend

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
44 Southwest 14th Avenue Apt #1L, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref# 61020J001 LOCATED AT THE MOST SOUGHT AFTER *VILLAGE AT SAIL BOAT BEND, SAFE, AND LOCATED AT THE END OF LAS OLAS, ENJOY THE LAS OLAS LIFE AND NEW RIVER LIVING ! NEWER KEY WEST STYLE TOWNHOMES BOASTING: OPEN AND SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN: 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse at the Village At Sailboat Bend. Split bedrooms with 2 masters and walk in closets, tall ceilings, newly updated uni, granite counters, stainless steel top of the line appliances, with , FULL SIZE water heater, freshly painted, tile AND wood floors, open kitchen with lots of cabinetry, separate laundry room, and balconies. Great Location close to I-95 and downtown Fort Lauderdale! Rent include CABLE TV, ALARM, SYSTEMS , WATER INCLUDED--SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE MIN 3 MONTHS [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3580384 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 Southwest 14th Avenue have any available units?
244 Southwest 14th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 244 Southwest 14th Avenue have?
Some of 244 Southwest 14th Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 Southwest 14th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
244 Southwest 14th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 Southwest 14th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 244 Southwest 14th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 244 Southwest 14th Avenue offer parking?
No, 244 Southwest 14th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 244 Southwest 14th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 244 Southwest 14th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 Southwest 14th Avenue have a pool?
No, 244 Southwest 14th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 244 Southwest 14th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 244 Southwest 14th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 244 Southwest 14th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 244 Southwest 14th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 244 Southwest 14th Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bask
1919 SE 10th Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
The Queue
817 SE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Las Olas Walk
106 S Federal Hwy
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Laureat
790 East Broward Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
TGM Harbor Beach
1721 SE 17th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
The Six13
613 Northwest 3rd Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
The Edge by Common
475 North Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Exchange Lofts
115 NE 3rd Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

Similar Pages

Fort Lauderdale 1 BedroomsFort Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Lauderdale Pet Friendly Places
Fort Lauderdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flagler HeightsDowntown Fort LauderdaleMelrose Park
River OaksVictoria ParkCoral Ridge
Tarpon RiverLake Ridge

Apartments Near Colleges

Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity