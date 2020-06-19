244 Southwest 14th Avenue

Amenities

44 Southwest 14th Avenue Apt #1L, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Yola Navam, Lr, (954) 314-2752. Available from: 06/07/2020. Pets: allowed. Ref# 61020J001 LOCATED AT THE MOST SOUGHT AFTER *VILLAGE AT SAIL BOAT BEND, SAFE, AND LOCATED AT THE END OF LAS OLAS, ENJOY THE LAS OLAS LIFE AND NEW RIVER LIVING ! NEWER KEY WEST STYLE TOWNHOMES BOASTING: OPEN AND SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN: 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse at the Village At Sailboat Bend. Split bedrooms with 2 masters and walk in closets, tall ceilings, newly updated uni, granite counters, stainless steel top of the line appliances, with , FULL SIZE water heater, freshly painted, tile AND wood floors, open kitchen with lots of cabinetry, separate laundry room, and balconies. Great Location close to I-95 and downtown Fort Lauderdale! Rent include CABLE TV, ALARM, SYSTEMS , WATER INCLUDED--SEASONAL RENTAL AVAILABLE MIN 3 MONTHS [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3580384 ]