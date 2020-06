Amenities

Award winning developer's private residence! Gated entrance & lush landscaping designed by George Keen offer ultimate security & privacy. This ideal floorplan features additional 1st floor office, 2nd floor bonus room, & even a master bedroom's private 3rd floor gym/office space. Modern & beautiful with a brand new kitchen, the main living area is open & perfect for entertaining with a separate club room area & bar with surround sound throughout. Enjoy expansive wide bay views in your salt water pool flowing from the fountain jacuzzi or the extended 50' dock. Master & guest suite terraces seamlessly bridge the luxurious lifestyle from inside to out with views of the water & neighborhood. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs & have baths ensuite. Oversized 2 car garage offers plenty of storage.