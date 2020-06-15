All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:49 PM

2362 SW 18th Ave

2362 Southwest 18th Avenue · (954) 599-6100
Location

2362 Southwest 18th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33315
River Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2004 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
New construction corner unit luxury townhouse in River Oaks! Large open kitchen w/quartz counters,white cabinets & upgraded Whirlpool stainless steel appliances. Ample cabinets, counter space,pantry. Long breakfast/snack bar in kitchen that seats 4. Spacious dining room off kitchen with sliding door to patio. Living room also has a slider leading to back patio. Beautiful grey porcelain tile flooring throughout both levels w/carpet on the stairs only. 1/2 bathroom downstairs. Upstairs has 2 guest bedrooms & 2 guest bathrooms (one is en suite). Large master bedroom w/2 walk-in closets, dual sink/vanity in master and large walk-in shower. Volume (tall) ceilings on both levels. High impact windows & doors. 2 car garage,great location. AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED. ALSO AVAIL SHORT TERM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2362 SW 18th Ave have any available units?
2362 SW 18th Ave has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2362 SW 18th Ave have?
Some of 2362 SW 18th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2362 SW 18th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2362 SW 18th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2362 SW 18th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2362 SW 18th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 2362 SW 18th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2362 SW 18th Ave does offer parking.
Does 2362 SW 18th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2362 SW 18th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2362 SW 18th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2362 SW 18th Ave has a pool.
Does 2362 SW 18th Ave have accessible units?
No, 2362 SW 18th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2362 SW 18th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2362 SW 18th Ave has units with dishwashers.
