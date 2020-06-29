2210 NE 67th St

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill sauna

Top floor 2 Bed 1.5 Bath, Bright Corner Unit Featuring Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout, a Pass Thru in the Kitchen, and a Walk-In Closet in the Master Bedroom. Includes Basic Cable &

Water. Laundry Facilities are on 2nd Floor. Great East Fort Lauderdale Location, Close to Federal Hwy, Major Roads, Schools, Shopping, Dining, Parks, Library, Imperial Point Hospital, & the Beach. Imperial Point Colonnades Features Beautiful Landscaping, Clubhouse, Large Pool with Lounge Chairs, Tables, Umbrellas, Cabanas, Sauna, Gym, Shuffleboard and BBQ area w Picnic Tables, and a Designated Car Wash Area. 1 Parking Space, and 1 Storage Closet Included. Security on Premises. No Pets Allowed & Non Smoking Apartment. Association requires a Credit Score of 700+. Background, Credit Check & Application Fee.