Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
2210 NE 67th St
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

2210 NE 67th St

2210 Northeast 67th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2210 Northeast 67th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
Imperial Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
sauna
Top floor 2 Bed 1.5 Bath, Bright Corner Unit Featuring Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout, a Pass Thru in the Kitchen, and a Walk-In Closet in the Master Bedroom. Includes Basic Cable &
Water. Laundry Facilities are on 2nd Floor. Great East Fort Lauderdale Location, Close to Federal Hwy, Major Roads, Schools, Shopping, Dining, Parks, Library, Imperial Point Hospital, & the Beach. Imperial Point Colonnades Features Beautiful Landscaping, Clubhouse, Large Pool with Lounge Chairs, Tables, Umbrellas, Cabanas, Sauna, Gym, Shuffleboard and BBQ area w Picnic Tables, and a Designated Car Wash Area. 1 Parking Space, and 1 Storage Closet Included. Security on Premises. No Pets Allowed & Non Smoking Apartment. Association requires a Credit Score of 700+. Background, Credit Check & Application Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 NE 67th St have any available units?
2210 NE 67th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 2210 NE 67th St have?
Some of 2210 NE 67th St's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 NE 67th St currently offering any rent specials?
2210 NE 67th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 NE 67th St pet-friendly?
No, 2210 NE 67th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 2210 NE 67th St offer parking?
Yes, 2210 NE 67th St offers parking.
Does 2210 NE 67th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 NE 67th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 NE 67th St have a pool?
Yes, 2210 NE 67th St has a pool.
Does 2210 NE 67th St have accessible units?
No, 2210 NE 67th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 NE 67th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2210 NE 67th St has units with dishwashers.
