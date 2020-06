Amenities

Orleans Chateau & Villas is located at the more private, southern end of Ft Lauderdale Beach by Port Everglades, offering direct ocean/beach views and access. Tastefully furnished in beach decor with large windows to take advantage of those stunning ocean views from this 3rd level unit. Elevator opens at front door. Large patios offer beautiful sitting areas. Washer and dryer is in the unit. Heated pool for winter enjoyment. Clubhouse. Choice Home Warranty included with rent. Available to be shown after September 18th.