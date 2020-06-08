All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
20 ISLE OF VENICE

20 Isle of Venice Drive · (954) 806-0316
Location

20 Isle of Venice Drive, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Hendricks and Venice Isles

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$12,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 3134 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
This beautiful waterfront condo is located within walking distance to Fort Lauderdale Beach and Las Olas Fine Dining and Shopping. Private elevator entry welcomes you to an expansive open floor plan designed by Steven G Interiors. Featuring floor to ceiling impact windows, custom LED lighting, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, quartz counters and a stunning master bedroom with massive walk-in closets and a state of the art bathroom. The residence has a wrap around terrace that is equipped with a summer kitchen and has plenty of room for sun beds, dining area and more. As icing on the cake, you get a private 40 ft boat slip, garage space for 2 cars, salt water pool, barbecue area, bike storage, and a gym room. A perfect home to settle in year around or to pop in seasonally. Welcome to paradise!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 ISLE OF VENICE have any available units?
20 ISLE OF VENICE has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 ISLE OF VENICE have?
Some of 20 ISLE OF VENICE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 ISLE OF VENICE currently offering any rent specials?
20 ISLE OF VENICE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 ISLE OF VENICE pet-friendly?
No, 20 ISLE OF VENICE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 20 ISLE OF VENICE offer parking?
Yes, 20 ISLE OF VENICE does offer parking.
Does 20 ISLE OF VENICE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 ISLE OF VENICE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 ISLE OF VENICE have a pool?
Yes, 20 ISLE OF VENICE has a pool.
Does 20 ISLE OF VENICE have accessible units?
No, 20 ISLE OF VENICE does not have accessible units.
Does 20 ISLE OF VENICE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 ISLE OF VENICE has units with dishwashers.
