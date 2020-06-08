20 ISLE OF VENICE

Amenities

This beautiful waterfront condo is located within walking distance to Fort Lauderdale Beach and Las Olas Fine Dining and Shopping. Private elevator entry welcomes you to an expansive open floor plan designed by Steven G Interiors. Featuring floor to ceiling impact windows, custom LED lighting, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, quartz counters and a stunning master bedroom with massive walk-in closets and a state of the art bathroom. The residence has a wrap around terrace that is equipped with a summer kitchen and has plenty of room for sun beds, dining area and more. As icing on the cake, you get a private 40 ft boat slip, garage space for 2 cars, salt water pool, barbecue area, bike storage, and a gym room. A perfect home to settle in year around or to pop in seasonally. Welcome to paradise!