1849 NE 26th Avenue

Amenities
Stunning three-story 3 bedroom + den, 3.5 bath townhouse. Over 3,000 SqFt under air in A rated Bayview Elementary School district located east of US 1. Private elevator, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, 42'' cabinets. 1/2 bathroom on the first floor. Second floor spacious master suite with large walk-in closet. Large master bathroom with jacuzzi tub and dual sinks. 1 car garage, driveway for at least 2 cars, back yard for entertaining and grilling, pool, huge rooftop terrace with amazing view of the city on the third floor. Well located close to Galleria mall, Coral Ridge mall, groceries stores, restaurants, pharmacies. Only 1.5 miles from Fort Lauderdale beach. Smart household components (lights, lock, door bell). Internet included in rent.