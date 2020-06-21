All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:25 PM

1849 NE 26th Avenue

1849 Northeast 26th Avenue · (954) 604-4655
Location

1849 Northeast 26th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33305
Coral Ridge

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3051 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Stunning three-story 3 bedroom + den, 3.5 bath townhouse. Over 3,000 SqFt under air in A rated Bayview Elementary School district located east of US 1. Private elevator, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, 42'' cabinets. 1/2 bathroom on the first floor. Second floor spacious master suite with large walk-in closet. Large master bathroom with jacuzzi tub and dual sinks. 1 car garage, driveway for at least 2 cars, back yard for entertaining and grilling, pool, huge rooftop terrace with amazing view of the city on the third floor. Well located close to Galleria mall, Coral Ridge mall, groceries stores, restaurants, pharmacies. Only 1.5 miles from Fort Lauderdale beach. Smart household components (lights, lock, door bell). Internet included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1849 NE 26th Avenue have any available units?
1849 NE 26th Avenue has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1849 NE 26th Avenue have?
Some of 1849 NE 26th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1849 NE 26th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1849 NE 26th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1849 NE 26th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1849 NE 26th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1849 NE 26th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1849 NE 26th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1849 NE 26th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1849 NE 26th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1849 NE 26th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1849 NE 26th Avenue has a pool.
Does 1849 NE 26th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1849 NE 26th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1849 NE 26th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1849 NE 26th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
