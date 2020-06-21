1849 NE 26th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Stunning three-story 3 bedroom + den, 3.5 bath townhouse. Over 3,000 SqFt under air in A rated Bayview Elementary School district located east of US 1. Private elevator, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island, 42'' cabinets. 1/2 bathroom on the first floor. Second floor spacious master suite with large walk-in closet. Large master bathroom with jacuzzi tub and dual sinks. 1 car garage, driveway for at least 2 cars, back yard for entertaining and grilling, pool, huge rooftop terrace with amazing view of the city on the third floor. Well located close to Galleria mall, Coral Ridge mall, groceries stores, restaurants, pharmacies. Only 1.5 miles from Fort Lauderdale beach. Smart household components (lights, lock, door bell). Internet included in rent.