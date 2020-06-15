All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:18 PM

1777 SE 15th St

1777 Southeast 15th Street · (954) 767-4667
Location

1777 Southeast 15th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Harbordale

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 420 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 840 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest parking
Enjoy gorgeous intracoastal and city views from this spacious 2 bedroom / 1,5 bath condo * Laminate floors throughout * Open balcony * 2nd bedroom is open & is used as a den * Walk-in closet in master bedroom * Partially updated bathrooms * Lots of natural light * Accordion shutters for the whole unit * Brand new A/C *Laundry facilities on the same floor * Gated assigned parking & plenty of guest parking * Secured building * Community pool & grill * Bike storage * Amazing location within walking distance to 15th Street Fisheries, water taxi & just a short ride to dining, shopping, beach & airport * No pets per association rules * Dockage may be available to rent from other owners * Also available for Sale

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1777 SE 15th St have any available units?
1777 SE 15th St has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1777 SE 15th St have?
Some of 1777 SE 15th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1777 SE 15th St currently offering any rent specials?
1777 SE 15th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1777 SE 15th St pet-friendly?
No, 1777 SE 15th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1777 SE 15th St offer parking?
Yes, 1777 SE 15th St does offer parking.
Does 1777 SE 15th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1777 SE 15th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1777 SE 15th St have a pool?
Yes, 1777 SE 15th St has a pool.
Does 1777 SE 15th St have accessible units?
No, 1777 SE 15th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1777 SE 15th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1777 SE 15th St has units with dishwashers.
