1777 SE 15th St

Enjoy gorgeous intracoastal and city views from this spacious 2 bedroom / 1,5 bath condo * Laminate floors throughout * Open balcony * 2nd bedroom is open & is used as a den * Walk-in closet in master bedroom * Partially updated bathrooms * Lots of natural light * Accordion shutters for the whole unit * Brand new A/C *Laundry facilities on the same floor * Gated assigned parking & plenty of guest parking * Secured building * Community pool & grill * Bike storage * Amazing location within walking distance to 15th Street Fisheries, water taxi & just a short ride to dining, shopping, beach & airport * No pets per association rules * Dockage may be available to rent from other owners * Also available for Sale