Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:17 AM

1770 E LAS OLAS BLVD

1770 East Las Olas Boulevard · (954) 687-5160
Location

1770 East Las Olas Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Las Olas Isles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 405 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1030 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pool
bbq/grill
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
Best Deal to lease a 2 bedroom condo on Las Olas! Location, Location, Location! Rarely available 2/2 unit in Las Olas Isles! Walk to downtown and beach. Both bedrooms offer very nice views of Las Olas canals to the north. Large carpeted bedrooms with en-suite baths, Mexican tile floors in living room and kitchen. Secured, keypad entry to building. Quiet, canal-front pool. Same floor Laundry room. Perfect for entertaining or hosting a party as the Living room features a large built in bar. The complex features a lovely pool right on the canal and there is a convenient "Get on Get off" dock where you can be picked up by a boat. (Boats can dock temporarily for the day but can not stay over night.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1770 E LAS OLAS BLVD have any available units?
1770 E LAS OLAS BLVD has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1770 E LAS OLAS BLVD have?
Some of 1770 E LAS OLAS BLVD's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1770 E LAS OLAS BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
1770 E LAS OLAS BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1770 E LAS OLAS BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 1770 E LAS OLAS BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1770 E LAS OLAS BLVD offer parking?
No, 1770 E LAS OLAS BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 1770 E LAS OLAS BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1770 E LAS OLAS BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1770 E LAS OLAS BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 1770 E LAS OLAS BLVD has a pool.
Does 1770 E LAS OLAS BLVD have accessible units?
No, 1770 E LAS OLAS BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 1770 E LAS OLAS BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1770 E LAS OLAS BLVD has units with dishwashers.
