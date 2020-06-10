1770 E LAS OLAS BLVD

Amenities

Best Deal to lease a 2 bedroom condo on Las Olas! Location, Location, Location! Rarely available 2/2 unit in Las Olas Isles! Walk to downtown and beach. Both bedrooms offer very nice views of Las Olas canals to the north. Large carpeted bedrooms with en-suite baths, Mexican tile floors in living room and kitchen. Secured, keypad entry to building. Quiet, canal-front pool. Same floor Laundry room. Perfect for entertaining or hosting a party as the Living room features a large built in bar. The complex features a lovely pool right on the canal and there is a convenient "Get on Get off" dock where you can be picked up by a boat. (Boats can dock temporarily for the day but can not stay over night.)