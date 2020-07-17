1713 SW 5 Place

Amenities

Spacious, completely renovated three-bedroom, two-bathroom gated single family house with outside patio on canal with large dock in quiet Riverside Park residential area. Brand new kitchen and bathrooms. Master bedroom has separate outside door. Canal connection to North Fork of New River and to New River via swing bridge. Boating, canoeing, kayaking, biking, jogging, tennis. Walking/bike path (3 min) to adorable Riverside Park with two hard courts for tennis as well as wonderful Riverside Market and Cafe serving 650 craft beers, pizza and salads. Easy access to downtown Fort Lauderdale: 2 minutes to I-95, 8 minutes to Las Olas, 10 minutes to beach, 10 minutes to Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport FLL. Beautiful, breezy, friendly old Fort Lauderdale neighborhood!