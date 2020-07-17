All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated July 3 2020 at 9:34 PM

1713 SW 5 Place

1713 Southwest 5th Place · (954) 644-2265
Location

1713 Southwest 5th Place, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
Riverside Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
tennis court
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
tennis court
Spacious, completely renovated three-bedroom, two-bathroom gated single family house with outside patio on canal with large dock in quiet Riverside Park residential area. Brand new kitchen and bathrooms. Master bedroom has separate outside door. Canal connection to North Fork of New River and to New River via swing bridge. Boating, canoeing, kayaking, biking, jogging, tennis. Walking/bike path (3 min) to adorable Riverside Park with two hard courts for tennis as well as wonderful Riverside Market and Cafe serving 650 craft beers, pizza and salads. Easy access to downtown Fort Lauderdale: 2 minutes to I-95, 8 minutes to Las Olas, 10 minutes to beach, 10 minutes to Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport FLL. Beautiful, breezy, friendly old Fort Lauderdale neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 SW 5 Place have any available units?
1713 SW 5 Place has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1713 SW 5 Place have?
Some of 1713 SW 5 Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1713 SW 5 Place currently offering any rent specials?
1713 SW 5 Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 SW 5 Place pet-friendly?
No, 1713 SW 5 Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1713 SW 5 Place offer parking?
No, 1713 SW 5 Place does not offer parking.
Does 1713 SW 5 Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1713 SW 5 Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 SW 5 Place have a pool?
No, 1713 SW 5 Place does not have a pool.
Does 1713 SW 5 Place have accessible units?
No, 1713 SW 5 Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 SW 5 Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1713 SW 5 Place has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1713 SW 5 Place?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

