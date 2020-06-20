All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
1660 E Sunrise Blvd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1660 E Sunrise Blvd

1660 Sunrise Boulevard · (203) 258-1238
Location

1660 Sunrise Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Victoria Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2295 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 Bedroom - Fun Luxe Life in FTL! - Property Id: 288933

2 Bedroom - Fun Luxe Life in FTL!

Broward Center for the Performing Arts, Bonnet House, Stranahan House, Hugh Taylor Birch State Park, Galleria Mall, High End Restaurants and the Pristine Beaches of FTL are all within reach!
Rent: $2,295
Square Feet: 1,297
Deposit: $99
Bedrooms: 2 Bed
Bathrooms: 2 Bath
Parking: 1 Space Included
Lease Duration: 12 months
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly
Laundry: In Unit
Reference: Ela

TEXT, EMail or CALL ME FOR ANY RENTALS IN FORT LAUDERDALE!

- No Realtor Inquiries -

Adam Leon
203 258 1238
Realtor ®
RE/MAX House of Real Estate
1201 N Federal Highway, Suite 2C
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288933
Property Id 288933

(RLNE5813943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1660 E Sunrise Blvd have any available units?
1660 E Sunrise Blvd has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
Is 1660 E Sunrise Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1660 E Sunrise Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1660 E Sunrise Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1660 E Sunrise Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1660 E Sunrise Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1660 E Sunrise Blvd does offer parking.
Does 1660 E Sunrise Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1660 E Sunrise Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1660 E Sunrise Blvd have a pool?
No, 1660 E Sunrise Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1660 E Sunrise Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1660 E Sunrise Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1660 E Sunrise Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1660 E Sunrise Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1660 E Sunrise Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1660 E Sunrise Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
