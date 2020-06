1625 SE 10TH AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage sauna tennis court

NICELY REMODELED 8TH FLOOR UNIT WITH BRIGHT SOUTH VIEWS! UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS IN LIVING AREAS AND CARPET IN BEDROOMS. IMPACT WINDOWS IN BEDROOMS AND SHUTTERS FOR SLIDING GLASS DOOR. SPLIT FLOORPLAN. PANORAMIC VIEWS FROM BALCONY INCLUDE PORT AND CRUISE SHIPS. GREAT AMENITIES FEATURE HEATED POOL, GYM, TENNIS, SAUNAS, LIBRARY, GARAGE PARKING, CABLE TV AND STORAGE. SUPER SE 17TH ST LOCATION IS CLOSE TO BEACH, AIRPORT, DOWNTOWN, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, L.A. FITNESS AND NEW QUARTERDECK. PARKING WILL SUPPORT 2 CARS FOR 2 TENANTS.