Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

16 NE 4th St

16 Northeast 4th Street · (203) 258-1238
Location

16 Northeast 4th Street, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Flagler Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1686 · Avail. now

$1,686

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Studio - 2 Months Free! - Stunning Views! - Property Id: 305977

Studio - 2 Months Free! - Stunning Views!

One of FTL's most desirable neighborhoods, fine restaurants, entertainment and shopping minutes away!
Rent: $1,686
Square Feet: 512
Deposit: $500
Bedrooms: 1 Bed
Bathrooms: 1 Bath
Parking: 1 space included
Lease Duration: 12 months
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly
Laundry: In Unit
Reference: Wfl

TEXT, EMail or CALL ME FOR ANY RENTALS IN FORT LAUDERDALE!

- No Realtor Inquiries -

Adam Leon
203 258 1238
Realtor ®
RE/MAX House of Real Estate
1201 N Federal Highway, Suite 2C
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/16-ne-4th-st-fort-lauderdale-fl/305977
Property Id 305977

(RLNE5951078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 NE 4th St have any available units?
16 NE 4th St has a unit available for $1,686 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
Is 16 NE 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
16 NE 4th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 NE 4th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16 NE 4th St is pet friendly.
Does 16 NE 4th St offer parking?
Yes, 16 NE 4th St offers parking.
Does 16 NE 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 NE 4th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 NE 4th St have a pool?
No, 16 NE 4th St does not have a pool.
Does 16 NE 4th St have accessible units?
No, 16 NE 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 16 NE 4th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 16 NE 4th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16 NE 4th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 NE 4th St does not have units with air conditioning.
