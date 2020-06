Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

Large new upgraded Garden unit in a gated community. Has Marble floors, Open Plan Kitchen with custom cabinets and Granite countertops, eat-in Islands, central air, high impact windows and the whole nine... Comes with Stainless Steel appliances, Cable and High speed internet, On-Site Laundry and many more Upgrades... ALL BRAND NEW !!! Call today for appointment.