Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:21 PM

1515 E Broward Blvd

1515 East Broward Boulevard · (954) 235-4454
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1515 East Broward Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Victoria Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 119 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Nice Unit faces the pool area- Newer appliances - nice view in this popular complex close to Las Olas! All updated and clean and ready to go to a lucky tenant!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1515 E Broward Blvd have any available units?
1515 E Broward Blvd has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
Is 1515 E Broward Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1515 E Broward Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 E Broward Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1515 E Broward Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1515 E Broward Blvd offer parking?
No, 1515 E Broward Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1515 E Broward Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 E Broward Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 E Broward Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1515 E Broward Blvd has a pool.
Does 1515 E Broward Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1515 E Broward Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 E Broward Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 E Broward Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1515 E Broward Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1515 E Broward Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

