Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Find more places like
1515 E Broward Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Fort Lauderdale, FL
/
1515 E Broward Blvd
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:21 PM
Check Availability
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1515 E Broward Blvd
1515 East Broward Boulevard
·
(954) 235-4454
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fort Lauderdale
See all
Victoria Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1515 East Broward Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Victoria Park
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
1 Bedroom
Unit 119 · Avail. now
$1,500
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Nice Unit faces the pool area- Newer appliances - nice view in this popular complex close to Las Olas! All updated and clean and ready to go to a lucky tenant!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1515 E Broward Blvd have any available units?
1515 E Broward Blvd has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Fort Lauderdale Rent Report
.
Is 1515 E Broward Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1515 E Broward Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 E Broward Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1515 E Broward Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale
.
Does 1515 E Broward Blvd offer parking?
No, 1515 E Broward Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1515 E Broward Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 E Broward Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 E Broward Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1515 E Broward Blvd has a pool.
Does 1515 E Broward Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1515 E Broward Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 E Broward Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1515 E Broward Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1515 E Broward Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1515 E Broward Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Bask
1919 SE 10th Avenue
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Serramar
6701 W Oakland Park Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33313
Sunrise Harbor
1030 Seminole Dr
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304
The Queue
817 SE 2nd St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
AMLI Flagler Village
440 NE 4th Ave
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Port Royale
3101 Port Royale Boulevard
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
The Edge by Common
475 North Federal Highway
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Solmar on Sixth
408 NE 6th St
Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Similar Pages
Fort Lauderdale 1 Bedrooms
Fort Lauderdale 2 Bedrooms
Fort Lauderdale Dog Friendly Apartments
Fort Lauderdale Pet Friendly Places
Fort Lauderdale Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FL
Boca Raton, FL
West Palm Beach, FL
Pembroke Pines, FL
Plantation, FL
Coral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FL
Delray Beach, FL
Davie, FL
Pompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FL
Hialeah, FL
Sunrise, FL
Doral, FL
Coconut Creek, FL
Deerfield Beach, FL
Tamarac, FL
Coral Gables, FL
Palm Beach Gardens, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Flagler Heights
Downtown Fort Lauderdale
Melrose Park
River Oaks
Victoria Park
Coral Ridge
Tarpon River
Lake Ridge
Apartments Near Colleges
Broward College
Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Atlantic Technical College
Carlos Albizu University-Miami
Miami Dade College