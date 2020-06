131 Royal Palm Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage

7500 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE ON 100 FOOT OF DEEP WATER ON A DEEP CANAL, POOL, AND GARAGE SPACE FOR FOUR CARS. LOCATED IN PRESTIGIOUS LAS OLAS. THIS HOME FEATURES EVERYTHING ONE WOULD WANT IN A HOME, QUALITY CONSTRUCTION, ELEVATOR, HUMIDOR, CENTRAL VAC, MULTI STATION SMART LIGHTING SYSTEM, AND TV ROOM WITH BAR AND POOL TABLE. THE KITCHEN HAS AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN PERFECT FOR THE CHEF OF THE HOUSE WITH SUB ZERO FRIDGE AND VIKING GAS OVEN, WITH SEPARATE DINING AND BREAKFAST AREAS, ONE BEDROOM IS DOWNSTAIRS, MAIN BEDROOM IS UPSTAIRS FEATURES MASSIVE CLOSET SPACE, HIS AND HERS TOILETS, SHOWERS AND LARGE TUB, WITH A TV/SITTING ROOM.