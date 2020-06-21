All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:02 AM

1201 N Andrews Ave

1201 North Andrews Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1201 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
South Middle River

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Perfect opportunity to rent this charming 1 bedroom 1 bath home with large living space in phenomenal location! 
Everything in the home is new!  New kitchen with stainless steel appliances and modern tile throughout the home.  New impact windows and new roof are being installed this month. Located on a fully fenced private oversized lot on the corner of Andrews Avenue and 12 Street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1201 N Andrews Ave have any available units?
1201 N Andrews Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Lauderdale, FL.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1201 N Andrews Ave have?
Some of 1201 N Andrews Ave's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1201 N Andrews Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1201 N Andrews Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1201 N Andrews Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1201 N Andrews Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 1201 N Andrews Ave offer parking?
No, 1201 N Andrews Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1201 N Andrews Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1201 N Andrews Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1201 N Andrews Ave have a pool?
No, 1201 N Andrews Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1201 N Andrews Ave have accessible units?
No, 1201 N Andrews Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1201 N Andrews Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1201 N Andrews Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
