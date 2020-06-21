1201 N Andrews Ave

1201 North Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311 South Middle River
Perfect opportunity to rent this charming 1 bedroom 1 bath home with large living space in phenomenal location! Everything in the home is new! New kitchen with stainless steel appliances and modern tile throughout the home. New impact windows and new roof are being installed this month. Located on a fully fenced private oversized lot on the corner of Andrews Avenue and 12 Street.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
