1200 SW 12

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated pool microwave range

SUPER SWANKY, STUNNING RENOVATION-MODERNIZED, CORNER UNIT IN A GATED WATERFRONT COMMUNITY NEAR DOWNTOWN. EXCELLENT ACCESS TO EVERYTHING! SPACIOUS STUDIO W/ A FOLD AWAY BED ---LARGE LIVING AREA-- THE PERFECT HIDEAWAY. COMES WITH THE NECESSARY FURNISHINGS- BED, SOFA, DESK, CHAIRS. BRING YOUR OWN PERSONAL ITEMS:) GORGEOUS EURO STYLED KITCHEN. NEW EURO STYLE BATH BEING INSTALLED PRIOR TO 8/1/2020. IMPACT WINDOWS. INVITING POOL ON THE CANAL. SPOTLESS LAUNDRY ON SITE. SCREENED IN BALCONY ON 2 SIDES. LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. BASIC CABLE INCL.

ANNUAL LEASE ONLY--NO PETS OR SMOKERS.