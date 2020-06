Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities concierge gym pool hot tub media room valet service

Yearly or seasonal rent! Elegant furnished unit with new wood floor with amazing ocean and city views from

floor to ceiling. Oversize wraparound balcony to enjoy watching sunrise and sunset. Excellent amenities: 24 hours concierge, valet, big pool, hot tub, cabanas, gym, movie theater room. Next to Marriott Beach Resort

and walking distance to Las Olas for all entertainments. Perfect for those who loves beach and tasteful living!

Seasonal rent is available for higher price.