Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool new construction

This privileged building has it all to satisfy the most sophisticated and spoiled lifestyle. Enjoy the sunrise, in addition to exceptional water views from every single living area or from the oversized terrace of this residence. 40,000 sf of state-of-the-art amenities. Walking distance the Gallerias Mall and the ocean. Tenant occupied, need 24 hours in advanced for showings. Available to move in 10/1/19