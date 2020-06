1116 NE 1st St

Amenities

patio / balcony new construction

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities new construction

YOU WILL APPRECIATE COMING HOME TO THIS 2 BED 2 1/2 BATH + LOFT/OFFICE "ZEN LIKE" RETREAT LOCATED JUST A SHORT STROLL AWAY FROM THE RESTAURANTS AND SHOPS OF LAS OLAS BLVD. INDULGE IN THE PEACE AND TRANQUILITY OF YOUR PROFESSIONALLY DECORATED VAST ROOF TOP OASIS OR UTILIZE THE STUNNING SPACE FOR ENTERTAINING. SOME OF YOUR PRIVATE TERRACE'S FEATURES INCLUDE: CUSTOM CANVAS SAIL SHADES, THREE SEPARATE SEATING AREAS, AMBIENT LIGHTING, TV, PLANTERS, AND A SOOTHING STONE WATER FEATURE TO SET THE MOOD JUST RIGHT! Available from June 1- November 30! Driving Directions: 1 Block North of Broward Boulevard between 11th and 12th Ave. Broker Confidential: Please Call Broker to Show