Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:03 AM

111 SE 8th Ave

111 Southeast 8th Avenue · (954) 816-6521
Location

111 Southeast 8th Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Beverly Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1530 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
sauna
Fully Furnished, 2-Bedroom/2.5 Bath unit in Luxury Boutique Building with 2 Garage Parking Spaces, 24-Hour Front Desk, Pool, Hot Tub, Sauna, Gym and Club Room. Open Living Space is perfect for Entertaining with 10 ft. Ceilings, Kitchen Bar, Wood Floors, Pool Table, and Balcony with Views of New River and Pool. Floor-To-Ceiling Windows allow the flow of natural light with gorgeous city views. Master Bedroom with Walk-In Closet, Master Bath with Dual Sinks & Oversized Shower. Only steps away from Las Olas Blvd and Downtown Ft. Lauderdale. Enjoy nearby Arts/Entertainment, Museums, Fine Dining, Shopping, Financial District, & Water Taxi. Only 2 mi. to Beach! Building Interior Renovations are almost complete!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 SE 8th Ave have any available units?
111 SE 8th Ave has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 SE 8th Ave have?
Some of 111 SE 8th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 SE 8th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
111 SE 8th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 SE 8th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 111 SE 8th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 111 SE 8th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 111 SE 8th Ave does offer parking.
Does 111 SE 8th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 SE 8th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 SE 8th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 111 SE 8th Ave has a pool.
Does 111 SE 8th Ave have accessible units?
No, 111 SE 8th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 111 SE 8th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 SE 8th Ave has units with dishwashers.
