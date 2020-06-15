111 SE 8th Ave

Amenities

Fully Furnished, 2-Bedroom/2.5 Bath unit in Luxury Boutique Building with 2 Garage Parking Spaces, 24-Hour Front Desk, Pool, Hot Tub, Sauna, Gym and Club Room. Open Living Space is perfect for Entertaining with 10 ft. Ceilings, Kitchen Bar, Wood Floors, Pool Table, and Balcony with Views of New River and Pool. Floor-To-Ceiling Windows allow the flow of natural light with gorgeous city views. Master Bedroom with Walk-In Closet, Master Bath with Dual Sinks & Oversized Shower. Only steps away from Las Olas Blvd and Downtown Ft. Lauderdale. Enjoy nearby Arts/Entertainment, Museums, Fine Dining, Shopping, Financial District, & Water Taxi. Only 2 mi. to Beach! Building Interior Renovations are almost complete!