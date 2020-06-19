110 N Federal Highway

Amenities

Location, Location, Location! Walk to Las olas shopping/restaurants live the downtown lifestyle. This Unit has been updated with no expenses spared! Brand New A/C unit, Freshly updated Kitchen with modern cabinets, all new stainless steel appliances, new custom lighting throughout Impact windows, Custom built out closets.Engineered wood floors .Large locker included. NOTHING has been overlooked! Enjoy the convenience of full size washer and dryer in unit along with all the resort style amenities Waverly has to offer (can be rented furnished)