Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:19 AM

110 N Federal Highway

110 North Federal Highway · (561) 245-2631
Location

110 North Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
Victoria Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 908 · Avail. now

$1,875

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Location, Location, Location! Walk to Las olas shopping/restaurants live the downtown lifestyle. This Unit has been updated with no expenses spared! Brand New A/C unit, Freshly updated Kitchen with modern cabinets, all new stainless steel appliances, new custom lighting throughout Impact windows, Custom built out closets.Engineered wood floors .Large locker included. NOTHING has been overlooked! Enjoy the convenience of full size washer and dryer in unit along with all the resort style amenities Waverly has to offer (can be rented furnished)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 N Federal Highway have any available units?
110 N Federal Highway has a unit available for $1,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 N Federal Highway have?
Some of 110 N Federal Highway's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 N Federal Highway currently offering any rent specials?
110 N Federal Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 N Federal Highway pet-friendly?
No, 110 N Federal Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 110 N Federal Highway offer parking?
No, 110 N Federal Highway does not offer parking.
Does 110 N Federal Highway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 N Federal Highway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 N Federal Highway have a pool?
No, 110 N Federal Highway does not have a pool.
Does 110 N Federal Highway have accessible units?
No, 110 N Federal Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 110 N Federal Highway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 N Federal Highway has units with dishwashers.
