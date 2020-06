1000 RIVER REACH DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

GREAT 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH WITH DOUBLE BALCONY AND BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF POOL AND CANAL!! LARGE STORAGE ROOM WITH HOOK-UP FOR WASHER/DRYER INSIDE THE UNIT. NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES - NEW REFRIGERATOR, NEW RANGE, NEW RANGE HOOD AND NEW DISHWASHER! GATED WATERFRONT COMMUNITY WITH 24 HR MANNED GUARDHOUSE, HEATED POOLS, TENNIS, EXERCISE ROOM AND KAYAK/PADDLEBOARD RACKS. GREAT CENTRAL LOCATION JUST MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN/LAS OLAS, RESTAURANTS, BEACHES, SHOPPING, PERFORMING ARTS, MUSEUM, PORT, AIRPORT & ALL MAJOR EXPRESSWAYS.