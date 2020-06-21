All apartments in Fort Lauderdale
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:26 PM

100 S Birch Rd

100 South Birch Road · (954) 588-2074
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 South Birch Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Central Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 806B · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1958 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
AMAZING views of the intracoastal and ocean from this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo. Just under 2000 Sq Ft Rarely available , considered the most desirable stack in Jackson Tower! Fully furnished and decorated , floor to ceiling glass doors in every room with access onto HUGE furnished 715 SqFt terrace Great for for entertaining , watching sunsets , boats passing , pure relaxation! Direct elevator access from garage into private foyer of residence. TWO assigned parking spaces. Beautiful pool/ hot tub , Bar B Q area , and HUGE GYM !! Unit has a BRAND NEW A/C
Cable , water , WiFi , and garbage included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 S Birch Rd have any available units?
100 S Birch Rd has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Lauderdale, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Lauderdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 S Birch Rd have?
Some of 100 S Birch Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 S Birch Rd currently offering any rent specials?
100 S Birch Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 S Birch Rd pet-friendly?
No, 100 S Birch Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Lauderdale.
Does 100 S Birch Rd offer parking?
Yes, 100 S Birch Rd does offer parking.
Does 100 S Birch Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 S Birch Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 S Birch Rd have a pool?
Yes, 100 S Birch Rd has a pool.
Does 100 S Birch Rd have accessible units?
No, 100 S Birch Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 100 S Birch Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 S Birch Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
