100 S Birch Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

AMAZING views of the intracoastal and ocean from this gorgeous 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo. Just under 2000 Sq Ft Rarely available , considered the most desirable stack in Jackson Tower! Fully furnished and decorated , floor to ceiling glass doors in every room with access onto HUGE furnished 715 SqFt terrace Great for for entertaining , watching sunsets , boats passing , pure relaxation! Direct elevator access from garage into private foyer of residence. TWO assigned parking spaces. Beautiful pool/ hot tub , Bar B Q area , and HUGE GYM !! Unit has a BRAND NEW A/C

Cable , water , WiFi , and garbage included in rent.