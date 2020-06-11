316 WINDWARD PLACE

Amenities
Beautiful second floor condo in The Meadows of gated East Lake Woodlands Country Club community. This updated condo offers new carpet thru out, living/dining combination with breakfast bar into the eat in kitchen with pendant lighting and closet pantry. New stainless appliances, granite counters and wood cabinets in the kitchen. Split bedroom plan. Master bedroom with two walk in closets, large vanity area and tiled shower only in the master bath. Sliders from master and living area out to screen enclosed lanai where washer and dryer are located in the utility closet. This is a non smoking residence with water, sewer, trash, basic cable and internet included in the rent. Community heated pool nearby. No pets please.