Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:23 AM

316 WINDWARD PLACE

Location

316 Windward Place, East Lake, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
Beautiful second floor condo in The Meadows of gated East Lake Woodlands Country Club community. This updated condo offers new carpet thru out, living/dining combination with breakfast bar into the eat in kitchen with pendant lighting and closet pantry. New stainless appliances, granite counters and wood cabinets in the kitchen. Split bedroom plan. Master bedroom with two walk in closets, large vanity area and tiled shower only in the master bath. Sliders from master and living area out to screen enclosed lanai where washer and dryer are located in the utility closet. This is a non smoking residence with water, sewer, trash, basic cable and internet included in the rent. Community heated pool nearby. No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 WINDWARD PLACE have any available units?
316 WINDWARD PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 316 WINDWARD PLACE have?
Some of 316 WINDWARD PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 WINDWARD PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
316 WINDWARD PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 WINDWARD PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 316 WINDWARD PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 316 WINDWARD PLACE offer parking?
No, 316 WINDWARD PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 316 WINDWARD PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 316 WINDWARD PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 WINDWARD PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 316 WINDWARD PLACE has a pool.
Does 316 WINDWARD PLACE have accessible units?
No, 316 WINDWARD PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 316 WINDWARD PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 316 WINDWARD PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 316 WINDWARD PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 WINDWARD PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
