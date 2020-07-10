/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:48 PM
146 Apartments for rent in East Lake, FL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
48 Units Available
Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd, East Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1387 sqft
Private retreat with fountains, ponds and access to three pools. Outdoor gas grilling stations. Open living areas with ceramic flooring. Just minutes from John Chestnut Park.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
422 Appaloosa Rd
422 Appaloosa Road, East Lake, FL
7 Bedrooms
$6,500
4977 sqft
Huge acreage home 7/4 on Keystone Rd. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Gorgeous, 7 bedroom 4 bathroom home for rent on 2.5 acre, gated lot in the peaceful, desired equestrian community of Keystone Ranchettes.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Ridge At Lake Tarpon Village
1236 Pine Ridge Circle Unit C-02
1236 Pine Ridge Circle West, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1040 sqft
Beautiful Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bath second-floor condo FL! - Beautiful Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bath second-floor condo. Inside washer and dryer, and screened-in lanai with a view of private wooded conservation. Exterior storage closet.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
101 Lindsay Lane
101 Lindsay Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2/2 Condo 1450sf in East Lake Woodlands - Property Id: 303047 Spacious, bright, first floor end unit in the much-loved East Lake Woodlands condo community of St.
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
935 Riverside Ridge Road
935 Riverside Ridge Road, East Lake, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,400
4470 sqft
Situated in the Riverside neighborhood, this fabulous country estate spans acres of manicured lawns, mature landscaping, meandering paved walkways, a gazebo, and a pond with a fountain all backing up to your own nature preserve.
1 of 26
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
20 Woodlake Pl
20 Woodlake Place, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
930 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard at 813-514-5222 to see this private upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath corner vacation paradise within the popular East Lake Woodlands Golfing community. Fully gated and a 24/7 guard to let your guests in.
1 of 51
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
504 Meadow Ln
504 Meadow Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
875 sqft
Please call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 To see this totally renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs condo. Bedrooms are seperated for privacy. King size bed can go in Master Bedroom and has three closets.
1 of 40
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
146 Cypress Ln
146 Cypress Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
982 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to see this georgous all new inside upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath with full size washer and dryer. Queen size in both bedrooms and flat screen smart TVs.
1 of 25
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
284 Woodlake Wynde
284 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 if you need one month temporary housing. Available from April 1 2020 at off season rate of $1300 plus tax NO PETS sorry. 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with a great view. Just bring your clothes and food.
1 of 28
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1274 Clays Trl
1274 Clays Trail, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1450 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 or text for Up to a yearly rental - and to see this wonderful Furnished Downstairs with Garage 2 bedroom 2 bath. Master and Guest room are both Queen size beds with Flat screen TVs in all rooms.
1 of 29
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
278 Cypress Ln
278 Cypress Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
982 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to see this Vacation get away. It is a great upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath looking at relaxing water from the screened in balcony patio. Full size Washer and Dryer for your onvenience.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
150 CYPRESS PLACE
150 Cypress Place, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1200 sqft
SPACIOUS GOLF COURSE FRONTAGE FRONT VILLA IN GATED EAST LAKE WOODLANDS COUNTRY COUNTRY CLUB COMMUNITY! SPLIT BR END UNIT WITH EXTENDED ENCLOSED PATIO THAT MAKES FOR A HUGE FLORIDA ROOM - ALL OVERlOOKING THE 18TH FAIRWAY.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Crystal Lake
3380 CRYSTAL COURT E
3380 Crystal Court East, East Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$925
690 sqft
Great Area, close to shopping, John Chestnut Park, YMCA and a Golf Course. Short drive to shopping and more.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
109 WOODLAKE WYNDE
109 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
650 sqft
MOVE IN READY NOW IMPECCABLY UPDATED GOUND FLOOR CONDO NICELY FURNISHED. DIRECTLY ACROSS from the Community POOL. Located in GATED EAST LAKE WOODLANDS GOLF COMMUNITY. UPDATED CABINETRY in Kitchen and Bathroom with Ceramic Tile Floors.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
112 MEADOW LANE
112 Meadow Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
875 sqft
Second floor remodeled condo in The Meadows of gated East Lake Woodlands community. This condo offers living/dining combination into open kitchen with eating nook and window.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
Pine Ridge At Lake Tarpon Village
1151 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W
1151 Pine Ridge Circle West, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1085 sqft
HOUSEHUNTER SPECIAL! EAST LAKE AREA FULLY FURNISHED SUMMER SEASONAL! -- with a BEAUTIFUL POND AND FOUNTAIN VIEW! Comfortable first floor 1,085 Sq. Ft. 2 Bedroom, 2 Baths, screened porch, eat-in-kitchen, full size laundry room.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Tarpon Woods
3505 TARPON WOODS BOULEVARD
3505 Tarpon Woods Boulevard, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1336 sqft
Beautiful open and airy condo with Pond Views. Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath , split plan for extra privacy. Spacious kitchen with a separate room with full size laundry.
1 of 53
Last updated July 10 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
306 MEADOW LANE
306 Meadow Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
875 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020. ENJOY this IMMACULATE, ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED 2 Bedroom & 2 Bath Condo in GATED COMMUNITY with 24 hour security. Completely FURNISHED only bring your personal belongings. LIGHT & BRIGHT with Upgrades GALORE.
Results within 1 mile of East Lake
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way, Palm Harbor, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,107
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1107 sqft
Comfortable apartment complex with a resort-style pool and jacuzzi, fitness center and lighted tennis court. Units feature updated kitchens and bathrooms, private patios and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
7 Units Available
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1300 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
8 Units Available
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,016
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom homes with designer lighting, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Common amenities include boat parking, a tennis court and a resort-inspired pool. Tampa International Airport is barely 30 minutes away.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows a short drive from Tampa. Beautiful grounds with views of Lake George offer residents a screened-in poolside lounge, fitness center and yoga studio.
1 of 9
Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
3301 HAVILAND COURT
3301 Haviland Court, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
Pics coming tomorrow. Adorable 1 BR / 1 BA ground floor end unit condo in the gated community of The Bentley at Cobbs Landing.
1 of 32
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
3590 WHISPERING OAKS LANE
3590 Whispering Oak Ln, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated Townhome available for rent in the Countryside area.
Similar Pages
East Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 2 BedroomsEast Lake 2 BedroomsEast Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEast Lake 3 BedroomsEast Lake 3 BedroomsEast Lake Accessible ApartmentsEast Lake Apartments with BalconyEast Lake Apartments with Balcony
East Lake Apartments with GarageEast Lake Apartments with GymEast Lake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEast Lake Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEast Lake Apartments with ParkingEast Lake Apartments with ParkingEast Lake Apartments with PoolEast Lake Apartments with PoolEast Lake Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL