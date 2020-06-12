/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:11 AM
139 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in East Lake, FL
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
54 Units Available
Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1170 sqft
Private retreat with fountains, ponds and access to three pools. Outdoor gas grilling stations. Open living areas with ceramic flooring. Just minutes from John Chestnut Park.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
284 Woodlake Wynde
284 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
980 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 if you need one month temporary housing. Available from April 1 2020 at off season rate of $1300 plus tax NO PETS sorry. 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with a great view. Just bring your clothes and food.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
278 Cypress Ln
278 Cypress Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
982 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to see this Vacation get away. It is a great upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath looking at relaxing water from the screened in balcony patio. Full size Washer and Dryer for your onvenience.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
20 Woodlake Pl
20 Woodlake Place, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
930 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard at 813-514-5222 to see this private upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath corner vacation paradise within the popular East Lake Woodlands Golfing community. Fully gated and a 24/7 guard to let your guests in.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
129 Woodlake Wynde
129 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
930 sqft
Call Tom Gaspari 727-642-3678 Fully Furnished ground floor unit in East Lake Woodlands.Near Community pool. Split bedroom. Enjoy 2 patios, one in front overlooking parking area and one in back overlooking nature.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1274 Clays Trl
1274 Clays Trail, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1450 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 or text for Up to a yearly rental - and to see this wonderful Furnished Downstairs with Garage 2 bedroom 2 bath. Master and Guest room are both Queen size beds with Flat screen TVs in all rooms.
1 of 9
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
202 Woodlake Wynde
202 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
Tranquil 2 bedroom Lake-front Furnished - Property Id: 297648 WATERFRONT FURNISHED CONDO WITH VAULTED CEILINGS AND PLENTY OF LIGHT. In the exclusive, gated East Lake Woodlands Community this is a LAKE-FRONT, CORNER unit with high vaulted ceilings.
1 of 16
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Pine Ridge At Lake Tarpon Village
1 Unit Available
1236 Pine Ridge Circle Unit C-02
1236 Pine Ridge Circle West, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1040 sqft
Beautiful Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bath second-floor condo FL! - Beautiful Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bath second-floor condo. Inside washer and dryer, and screened-in lanai with a view of private wooded conservation. Exterior storage closet.
1 of 12
Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Pine Ridge At Lake Tarpon Village
1 Unit Available
1182 Pine Ridge Circle W. Unit E3
1182 Pine Ridge Circle West, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1040 sqft
Short-Term 2BR/2BA Furnished Condo in Peaceful Pine Ridge - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. 3-12 months SHORT-TERM RENTAL. Live the relaxed Floridian lifestyle in this beautifully furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath second floor condo.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
298 Cypress Lane
298 Cypress Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
920 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo has been completely updated and is fully furnished and move in ready. The community offers a guard gated entrance, a no maintenance lifestyle.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
1 Unit Available
102 Lindsay Lane
102 Lindsay Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1600 sqft
Rent to own your next home! Stop throwing your money away on rent and own a beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in East Lake Woodlands Community.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Tarpon Woods
1 Unit Available
1200 TARPON WOODS BOULEVARD
1200 Tarpon Woods Boulevard, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1220 sqft
Brand new total remodeling. New wood-like ceramic tile flooring throughout. Newly installed cabinets. All stainless steel appliances. Washer & dryer. New glass range hood. New vanities. New toilets. New water heater. New A/C.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
160 CYPRESS LANE
160 Cypress Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
982 sqft
Pet Friendly! Well maintained 2 bedroom 2 bath second floor condo in desirable East Lake Woodlands. Fresh paint and new flooring make this the place to live.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
117 CARYL WAY
117 Caryl Way, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1151 sqft
A truly unique condo, this lovely spacious residence has been remodeled with all the right angles and open spaces for spectacular living! Ground floor condo in gated East Lake Woodlands! Enter to find updated kitchen with stainless appliances, wood
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Pine Ridge At Lake Tarpon Village
1 Unit Available
1151 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W
1151 Pine Ridge Circle West, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1085 sqft
EAST LAKE AREA FULLY FURNISHED SUMMER SEASONAL! -- with a BEAUTIFUL POND AND FOUNTAIN VIEW! Comfortable first floor 1,085 Sq. Ft. 2 Bedroom, 2 Baths, screened porch, eat-in-kitchen, full size laundry room. No pet, no smoking unit.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Tarpon Woods
1 Unit Available
3505 TARPON WOODS BOULEVARD
3505 Tarpon Woods Boulevard, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1336 sqft
Beautiful open and airy condo with Pond Views. Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath , split plan for extra privacy. Spacious kitchen with a separate room with full size laundry.
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
306 MEADOW LANE
306 Meadow Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
875 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020. ENJOY this IMMACULATE, ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED 2 Bedroom & 2 Bath Condo in GATED COMMUNITY with 24 hour security. Completely FURNISHED only bring your personal belongings. LIGHT & BRIGHT with Upgrades GALORE.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Tarpon Woods
1 Unit Available
1400 TARPON WOODS BOULEVARD
1400 Tarpon Woods Boulevard, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1155 sqft
Can be rented seasonally $1950 + tax (Jan 1 to Apr 30) $1650 + tax December, $1350 + tax (May 1 to Nov 30). Security deposit is one months rent.
1 of 12
Last updated February 20 at 07:41pm
Quail Forest
1 Unit Available
110 DALE PLACE
110 Dale Place, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
No pets, please.
Results within 1 mile of East Lake
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
869 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows a short drive from Tampa. Beautiful grounds with views of Lake George offer residents a screened-in poolside lounge, fitness center and yoga studio.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
9 Units Available
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1070 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
11 Units Available
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
896 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with designer lighting, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Common amenities include boat parking, a tennis court and a resort-inspired pool. Tampa International Airport is barely 30 minutes away.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3313 Haviland Ct Apt 201
3313 Haviland Court, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1121 sqft
Wonderful 2BR/2BA Condo on the 2nd floor in The Bentley at Cobbs Landing! This Palm Harbor condo features a spacious open floor plan with a combined living and dining room which opens to the kitchen.
1 of 31
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
2969 Bonaventure Cir 202
2969 Boneventure Circle, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Updated spacious 2 br/2br minutes from the beach! - Property Id: 3066 Fabulous spacious two bedroom two bath condo.This condo is located in a lovely community with park like setting and nature views from the screen porch.
