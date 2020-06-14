Apartment List
/
FL
/
east lake
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:15 AM

113 Apartments for rent in East Lake, FL with garage

East Lake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
55 Units Available
Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd, East Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1387 sqft
Private retreat with fountains, ponds and access to three pools. Outdoor gas grilling stations. Open living areas with ceramic flooring. Just minutes from John Chestnut Park.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
935 Riverside Ridge Road
935 Riverside Ridge Road, East Lake, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,400
4470 sqft
Situated in the Riverside neighborhood, this fabulous country estate spans acres of manicured lawns, mature landscaping, meandering paved walkways, a gazebo, and a pond with a fountain all backing up to your own nature preserve.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
422 Appaloosa Rd
422 Appaloosa Road, East Lake, FL
7 Bedrooms
$6,500
4977 sqft
Huge acreage home 7/4 on Keystone Rd. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Gorgeous, 7 bedroom 4 bathroom home for rent on 2.5 acre, gated lot in the peaceful, desired equestrian community of Keystone Ranchettes.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1274 Clays Trl
1274 Clays Trail, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1450 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 or text for Up to a yearly rental - and to see this wonderful Furnished Downstairs with Garage 2 bedroom 2 bath. Master and Guest room are both Queen size beds with Flat screen TVs in all rooms.

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
390 S WOODLANDS DRIVE
390 Woodlands Drive, East Lake, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1730 sqft
Available today; Rare 4 bedrooms, 2-bathroom home style villa in East Lake Woodlands with a 1 car GARAGE. Very private open patio deck and entrance walkway, Atrium in center of home allows for a creative setting.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
1719 ARABIAN LANE
1719 Arabian Lane, East Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1870 sqft
Come see this 3 bed 2.
Results within 1 mile of East Lake
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
9 Units Available
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1300 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Crest Ridge Gardens
1 Unit Available
4920 Phoenix Avenue
4920 Phoenix Avenue, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1104 sqft
Reduced! ***Available Now*** Fabulous 3BR 2BA Holiday home is move-in ready with nothing to do but start relaxing! Enjoy the maintenance free landscaping and open floor plan with lots of room to spread out in 1104 sq. ft. of living space.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
Crest Ridge Gardens
1 Unit Available
4939 Zodiac Avenue
4939 Zodiac Avenue, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$999
1248 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Holiday, FL is now available.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
The Oaks at Countryside
1 Unit Available
3014 RED OAK COURT
3014 Red Oak Ct, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1215 sqft
Desirable and sought-after community of Oaks of Countryside. Spacious, completely remodeled top to bottom second floor condo.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2505 ARCH AVENUE
2505 Arch Avenue, Oldsmar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1888 sqft
Ormond plan with stylish oversized plank tile on the main level. Large open kitchen, dining and great room area with multi glass sliding door onto screened in lanai.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
3110 S CANAL DRIVE
3110 South Canal Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1900 sqft
Beautiful home tucked away in Palm Harbor offers the privacy of a nature preserve backdrop, large tile flooring thru out the living area with volume ceilings in an open floor plan.

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
9613 TRUMPET VINE LOOP
9613 Trumpet Vine Loop, Trinity, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2004 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR LEASE! Move-In Ready 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
9589 TRUMPET VINE LOOP
9589 Trumpet Vine Loop, Trinity, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2004 sqft
Luxury maintenance free living at its best in the Heart of Trinity Florida! Capture the essence of Sunny Florida with this wonderful 3 Bedroom & 2.5 Bathroom with 2 Car Garage Townhome.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:46am
Crest Ridge Gardens
1 Unit Available
1511 LANDAU STREET
1511 Landau Street, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
816 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath HOUSE with a large 1 Car garage for rent! It features neutral paint tones throughout and tile and carpeted floors throughout the home.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
1330 BASSWOOD DRIVE
1330 Basswood Drive, Holiday, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1608 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED, 4 bedroom 2 bath home listed price is for a year lease. Seasonal prices vary

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3142 Sumner Way
3142 Sumner Way, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1600 sqft
Please read! 3/2/2 Pool Block house. Pets ok. call at 8138028519 - 3 bedroom . Renovated in the past few years, clean spacious. Tile flooring in the living area downstairs, upgraded carpet with extra soft padding on stairs and bedrooms.

1 of 50

Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
520 PINEWOOD DRIVE
520 Pinewood Drive, Oldsmar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1632 sqft
This is a must-see!!!! Beautifully updated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located on a quiet culdesac very close to Tampa and the beaches. Perfect location.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Eagles
1 Unit Available
13217 ROYAL GEORGE AVENUE
13217 Royal George Avenue, Keystone, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1632 sqft
Immaculate home in The Eagles. Bamboo flooring in the foyer, great room, and dining room. All wet areas boast beautiful stone look tile. Large kitchen with plantation shutters and laundry room with washer/dryer included.
Results within 5 miles of East Lake
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
20 Units Available
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,072
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,393
1386 sqft
Located alongside a beautiful nature preserve, these apartments are also only minutes away from entertainment, dining and shopping. Units are available in varying floor plans, offering in-house laundry and private balconies.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
15 Units Available
Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icaria on Pinellas in Tarpon Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
11 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,171
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1256 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
17 Units Available
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1298 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features pool, pool table, parking, fire pit, and BBQ grill. Convenient location just steps from Fox Wood Resident Park.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Seasons at Westchase
12011 Citrus Falls Cir, Tampa, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$965
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1068 sqft
Conveniently located between Sheldon Road and Veteran's Expressway. Beautiful open floor plan apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens, balconies and stainless steel appliances. Pool, grills and basketball court. Built around a small but picturesque lake.
City Guide for East Lake, FL

Don't call it Hillsborough Country. Seriously, you're thinking of a different East Lake. This one resides in Pinnellas, and it couldn't be happier.

East Lake, Florida, is a small town in Pinnellas County with a population of around 30,000. Although it is often confused with a town of the same name over the border in Hillsborough County, if you are looking for a welcoming neighborhood, this East Lake is the place to be (although the other's nice too, we're sure). See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in East Lake, FL

East Lake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

East Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 2 BedroomsEast Lake 2 BedroomsEast Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEast Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEast Lake 3 BedroomsEast Lake 3 BedroomsEast Lake Accessible ApartmentsEast Lake Apartments with Balcony
East Lake Apartments with BalconyEast Lake Apartments with GarageEast Lake Apartments with GarageEast Lake Apartments with GymEast Lake Apartments with GymEast Lake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEast Lake Apartments with ParkingEast Lake Apartments with ParkingEast Lake Apartments with PoolEast Lake Apartments with Pool
East Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerEast Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerEast Lake Cheap PlacesEast Lake Cheap PlacesEast Lake Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Lake Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Lake Furnished ApartmentsEast Lake Pet Friendly PlacesEast Lake Pet Friendly PlacesEast Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg