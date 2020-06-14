113 Apartments for rent in East Lake, FL with garage

Don't call it Hillsborough Country. Seriously, you're thinking of a different East Lake. This one resides in Pinnellas, and it couldn't be happier.

East Lake, Florida, is a small town in Pinnellas County with a population of around 30,000. Although it is often confused with a town of the same name over the border in Hillsborough County, if you are looking for a welcoming neighborhood, this East Lake is the place to be (although the other's nice too, we're sure). See more