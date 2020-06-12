/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:13 PM
117 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Lake, FL
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
56 Units Available
Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd, East Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1387 sqft
Private retreat with fountains, ponds and access to three pools. Outdoor gas grilling stations. Open living areas with ceramic flooring. Just minutes from John Chestnut Park.
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
935 Riverside Ridge Road
935 Riverside Ridge Road, East Lake, FL
Situated in the Riverside neighborhood, this fabulous country estate spans acres of manicured lawns, mature landscaping, meandering paved walkways, a gazebo, and a pond with a fountain all backing up to your own nature preserve.
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
390 S WOODLANDS DRIVE
390 Woodlands Drive, East Lake, FL
Available today; Rare 4 bedrooms, 2-bathroom home style villa in East Lake Woodlands with a 1 car GARAGE. Very private open patio deck and entrance walkway, Atrium in center of home allows for a creative setting.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1719 ARABIAN LANE
1719 Arabian Lane, East Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1870 sqft
Come see this 3 bed 2.
Results within 1 mile of East Lake
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1300 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Crest Ridge Gardens
1 Unit Available
4920 Phoenix Avenue
4920 Phoenix Avenue, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1104 sqft
Reduced! ***Available Now*** Fabulous 3BR 2BA Holiday home is move-in ready with nothing to do but start relaxing! Enjoy the maintenance free landscaping and open floor plan with lots of room to spread out in 1104 sq. ft. of living space.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Forest Hills
1 Unit Available
5253 Casino Drive
5253 Casino Drive, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1596 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
2505 ARCH AVENUE
2505 Arch Avenue, Oldsmar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1888 sqft
Ormond plan with stylish oversized plank tile on the main level. Large open kitchen, dining and great room area with multi glass sliding door onto screened in lanai.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
3110 S CANAL DRIVE
3110 South Canal Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1900 sqft
Beautiful home tucked away in Palm Harbor offers the privacy of a nature preserve backdrop, large tile flooring thru out the living area with volume ceilings in an open floor plan.
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
9613 TRUMPET VINE LOOP
9613 Trumpet Vine Loop, Trinity, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2004 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR LEASE! Move-In Ready 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
9589 TRUMPET VINE LOOP
9589 Trumpet Vine Loop, Trinity, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2004 sqft
Luxury maintenance free living at its best in the Heart of Trinity Florida! Capture the essence of Sunny Florida with this wonderful 3 Bedroom & 2.5 Bathroom with 2 Car Garage Townhome.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3142 Sumner Way
3142 Sumner Way, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1600 sqft
Please read! 3/2/2 Pool Block house. Pets ok. call at 8138028519 - 3 bedroom . Renovated in the past few years, clean spacious. Tile flooring in the living area downstairs, upgraded carpet with extra soft padding on stairs and bedrooms.
1 of 50
Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
1 Unit Available
520 PINEWOOD DRIVE
520 Pinewood Drive, Oldsmar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1632 sqft
This is a must-see!!!! Beautifully updated 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located on a quiet culdesac very close to Tampa and the beaches. Perfect location.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Eagles
1 Unit Available
13217 ROYAL GEORGE AVENUE
13217 Royal George Avenue, Keystone, FL
Immaculate home in The Eagles. Bamboo flooring in the foyer, great room, and dining room. All wet areas boast beautiful stone look tile. Large kitchen with plantation shutters and laundry room with washer/dryer included.
Results within 5 miles of East Lake
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:32pm
54 Units Available
Veranda at Westchase
12401 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1444 sqft
Downtown Tampa is convenient to this property, but there's also plenty of retail and dining options along Route West Hillsborough Avenue. The lakeside community has a clubhouse, hot tub and gym. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
19 Units Available
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1343 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments include in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents have access to community pool, playground and tennis courts, plus a conference center and game room.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 06:32pm
$
10 Units Available
The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr, Westchase, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1332 sqft
Located in Tampa's stylish Westchase neighborhood, near shopping, dining and many of the city's high tech companies. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with high-end finishes like granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
48 Units Available
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1354 sqft
Stunning views and near the waterfront on a 1,000-acre nature preserve. Outstanding on-site amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, coffee bar and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
21 Units Available
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1473 sqft
Large community with giant apartments, private entryways, and private balcony or solarium. Located close to Westchase and Odessa for dining, shopping and recreation. Resort-style pool, sand volleyball court and fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 07:02pm
$
14 Units Available
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1285 sqft
Located close to shopping and dining in Westchase, Odessa and Safety Harbor. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer. There's also a 24-hour gym, clubhouse and swimming pool on premises.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
20 Units Available
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,456
1386 sqft
Located alongside a beautiful nature preserve, these apartments are also only minutes away from entertainment, dining and shopping. Units are available in varying floor plans, offering in-house laundry and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
21 Units Available
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,568
1276 sqft
Recently renovated community near the Westchase Golf Course. On-site amenities include a pool, basketball court, and 24-hour gym. Updates in units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:42pm
$
17 Units Available
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1192 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Clearwater, FL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1320 sqft
Welcome to 5 Oaks at Westchase. Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve.
Similar Pages
East Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 2 BedroomsEast Lake 2 BedroomsEast Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEast Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEast Lake 3 BedroomsEast Lake 3 BedroomsEast Lake Accessible ApartmentsEast Lake Apartments with Balcony
East Lake Apartments with BalconyEast Lake Apartments with GarageEast Lake Apartments with GarageEast Lake Apartments with GymEast Lake Apartments with GymEast Lake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEast Lake Apartments with ParkingEast Lake Apartments with ParkingEast Lake Apartments with PoolEast Lake Apartments with Pool
East Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerEast Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerEast Lake Cheap PlacesEast Lake Cheap PlacesEast Lake Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Lake Dog Friendly ApartmentsEast Lake Furnished ApartmentsEast Lake Pet Friendly PlacesEast Lake Pet Friendly PlacesEast Lake Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL