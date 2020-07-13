/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:07 AM
157 Apartments for rent in East Lake, FL with pool
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
46 Units Available
Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd, East Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1387 sqft
Private retreat with fountains, ponds and access to three pools. Outdoor gas grilling stations. Open living areas with ceramic flooring. Just minutes from John Chestnut Park.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pine Ridge At Lake Tarpon Village
1236 Pine Ridge Circle Unit C-02
1236 Pine Ridge Circle West, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1040 sqft
Beautiful Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bath second-floor condo FL! - Beautiful Furnished 2 bedrooms 2 bath second-floor condo. Inside washer and dryer, and screened-in lanai with a view of private wooded conservation. Exterior storage closet.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Oaks of Tarpon Woods
1000 Tarpon Woods Blvd Apt 305
1000 Tarpon Woods Boulevard, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard at 813-514-5222 Relaxing Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath upstairs unit, includes washer and dryer, tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, over looking golf course. There is a community pool and reserved parking.
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
935 Riverside Ridge Road
935 Riverside Ridge Road, East Lake, FL
5 Bedrooms
$5,400
4470 sqft
Situated in the Riverside neighborhood, this fabulous country estate spans acres of manicured lawns, mature landscaping, meandering paved walkways, a gazebo, and a pond with a fountain all backing up to your own nature preserve.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
20 Woodlake Pl
20 Woodlake Place, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
930 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard at 813-514-5222 to see this private upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath corner vacation paradise within the popular East Lake Woodlands Golfing community. Fully gated and a 24/7 guard to let your guests in.
1 of 51
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
504 Meadow Ln
504 Meadow Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
875 sqft
Please call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 To see this totally renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs condo. Bedrooms are seperated for privacy. King size bed can go in Master Bedroom and has three closets.
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
146 Cypress Ln
146 Cypress Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
982 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to see this georgous all new inside upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath with full size washer and dryer. Queen size in both bedrooms and flat screen smart TVs.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
129 Woodlake Wynde
129 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
930 sqft
Call Tom Gaspari 727-642-3678 Fully Furnished ground floor unit in East Lake Woodlands.Near Community pool. Split bedroom. Enjoy 2 patios, one in front overlooking parking area and one in back overlooking nature.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
284 Woodlake Wynde
284 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 if you need one month temporary housing. Available from April 1 2020 at off season rate of $1300 plus tax NO PETS sorry. 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with a great view. Just bring your clothes and food.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1274 Clays Trl
1274 Clays Trail, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1450 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 or text for Up to a yearly rental - and to see this wonderful Furnished Downstairs with Garage 2 bedroom 2 bath. Master and Guest room are both Queen size beds with Flat screen TVs in all rooms.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
278 Cypress Ln
278 Cypress Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
982 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to see this Vacation get away. It is a great upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath looking at relaxing water from the screened in balcony patio. Full size Washer and Dryer for your onvenience.
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
109 WOODLAKE WYNDE
109 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
650 sqft
MOVE IN READY NOW IMPECCABLY UPDATED GOUND FLOOR CONDO NICELY FURNISHED. DIRECTLY ACROSS from the Community POOL. Located in GATED EAST LAKE WOODLANDS GOLF COMMUNITY. UPDATED CABINETRY in Kitchen and Bathroom with Ceramic Tile Floors.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
298 Cypress Lane
298 Cypress Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
920 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo has been completely updated and is fully furnished and move in ready. The community offers a guard gated entrance, a no maintenance lifestyle.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
112 MEADOW LANE
112 Meadow Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
875 sqft
Second floor remodeled condo in The Meadows of gated East Lake Woodlands community. This condo offers living/dining combination into open kitchen with eating nook and window.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Pine Ridge At Lake Tarpon Village
1151 PINE RIDGE CIRCLE W
1151 Pine Ridge Circle West, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1085 sqft
HOUSEHUNTER SPECIAL! EAST LAKE AREA FULLY FURNISHED SUMMER SEASONAL! -- with a BEAUTIFUL POND AND FOUNTAIN VIEW! Comfortable first floor 1,085 Sq. Ft. 2 Bedroom, 2 Baths, screened porch, eat-in-kitchen, full size laundry room.
1 of 53
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
306 MEADOW LANE
306 Meadow Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
875 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020. ENJOY this IMMACULATE, ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED 2 Bedroom & 2 Bath Condo in GATED COMMUNITY with 24 hour security. Completely FURNISHED only bring your personal belongings. LIGHT & BRIGHT with Upgrades GALORE.
Results within 1 mile of East Lake
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
3 Units Available
Cypress Place
825 Cypress St, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
800 sqft
Resort-style pools, Mediterranean-style architecture and landscaped grounds. Tiled kitchens and baths, large patios and lots of storage. Near schools and shopping. Easy parking near homes.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,012
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom homes with designer lighting, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Common amenities include boat parking, a tennis court and a resort-inspired pool. Tampa International Airport is barely 30 minutes away.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows a short drive from Tampa. Beautiful grounds with views of Lake George offer residents a screened-in poolside lounge, fitness center and yoga studio.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1300 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way, Palm Harbor, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,107
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1107 sqft
Comfortable apartment complex with a resort-style pool and jacuzzi, fitness center and lighted tennis court. Units feature updated kitchens and bathrooms, private patios and extra storage.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Cobbs Landing
3268 Cobbs Dr
3268 Cobbs Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2826 sqft
Call Thomas R Gaspari at 727 642 3678 for more info on this beautiful 4 Br 2 ba pool home.Enjoy the night poolside or inside by the fireplace.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2503 ARCH AVENUE
2503 Arch Avenue, Oldsmar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1888 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. New Construction Ormond plan with stylish oversized plank tile on the main level. Large open kitchen, dining and great room area with multi glass sliding door onto screened in lanai.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bonaventure
2969 Bonaventure Cir 202
2969 Boneventure Circle, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Updated spacious 2 br/2br minutes from the beach! - Property Id: 3066 Fabulous spacious two bedroom two bath condo.This condo is located in a lovely community with park like setting and nature views from the screen porch.
Similar Pages
East Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 2 BedroomsEast Lake 2 BedroomsEast Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEast Lake 3 BedroomsEast Lake 3 BedroomsEast Lake Accessible ApartmentsEast Lake Apartments with BalconyEast Lake Apartments with Balcony
East Lake Apartments with GarageEast Lake Apartments with GymEast Lake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEast Lake Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEast Lake Apartments with ParkingEast Lake Apartments with ParkingEast Lake Apartments with PoolEast Lake Apartments with PoolEast Lake Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL