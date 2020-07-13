/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:32 AM
236 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in East Lake, FL
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
46 Units Available
Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd, East Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,005
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1387 sqft
Private retreat with fountains, ponds and access to three pools. Outdoor gas grilling stations. Open living areas with ceramic flooring. Just minutes from John Chestnut Park.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
422 Appaloosa Rd
422 Appaloosa Road, East Lake, FL
7 Bedrooms
$6,500
4977 sqft
Huge acreage home 7/4 on Keystone Rd. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. Gorgeous, 7 bedroom 4 bathroom home for rent on 2.5 acre, gated lot in the peaceful, desired equestrian community of Keystone Ranchettes.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Oaks of Tarpon Woods
1000 Tarpon Woods Blvd Apt 305
1000 Tarpon Woods Boulevard, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard at 813-514-5222 Relaxing Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath upstairs unit, includes washer and dryer, tile flooring, stainless steel appliances, over looking golf course. There is a community pool and reserved parking.
1 of 51
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
504 Meadow Ln
504 Meadow Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
875 sqft
Please call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 To see this totally renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs condo. Bedrooms are seperated for privacy. King size bed can go in Master Bedroom and has three closets.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1274 Clays Trl
1274 Clays Trail, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1450 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 or text for Up to a yearly rental - and to see this wonderful Furnished Downstairs with Garage 2 bedroom 2 bath. Master and Guest room are both Queen size beds with Flat screen TVs in all rooms.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
298 Cypress Lane
298 Cypress Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
920 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo has been completely updated and is fully furnished and move in ready. The community offers a guard gated entrance, a no maintenance lifestyle.
Results within 1 mile of East Lake
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,012
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One- and two-bedroom homes with designer lighting, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Common amenities include boat parking, a tennis court and a resort-inspired pool. Tampa International Airport is barely 30 minutes away.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows a short drive from Tampa. Beautiful grounds with views of Lake George offer residents a screened-in poolside lounge, fitness center and yoga studio.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1300 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Cypress Place
825 Cypress St, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$915
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
800 sqft
Resort-style pools, Mediterranean-style architecture and landscaped grounds. Tiled kitchens and baths, large patios and lots of storage. Near schools and shopping. Easy parking near homes.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way, Palm Harbor, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,107
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1107 sqft
Comfortable apartment complex with a resort-style pool and jacuzzi, fitness center and lighted tennis court. Units feature updated kitchens and bathrooms, private patios and extra storage.
1 of 49
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Crest Ridge Gardens
4818 Phoenix Ave
4818 Phoenix Avenue, Holiday, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1884 sqft
4818 Phoenix Ave Available 08/01/20 4/2 in Holiday - This unique home features Large Bedrooms, Renovated Kitchen that includes Granite Countertops and Solid Wood Cabinets. In law Suite Featuring, Living Room, Bedroom and Bath.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Forest Hills
5441 CELCUS DR
5441 Celcus Drive, Holiday, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1388 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME - HOLIDAY - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH GARAGE CONVERSION IN HOLIDAY FL, ABUNDANCE OF WHITE SHAKER CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN BOTH THE KITCHEN & MAIN BATHROOM ALONG WITH
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bonaventure
2969 Bonaventure Cir 202
2969 Boneventure Circle, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Updated spacious 2 br/2br minutes from the beach! - Property Id: 3066 Fabulous spacious two bedroom two bath condo.This condo is located in a lovely community with park like setting and nature views from the screen porch.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 05:48am
1 Unit Available
3656 MERIDEN AVENUE
3656 Meriden Avenue, Oldsmar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$910
975 sqft
*DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS STILL IN HOME* AVAILABLE 7/1/2020 THIS APARTMENT IS IN A TRIPLEX 3656 Meriden Ave Apt A Oldsmar, FL 34677 Living Room 2 Bedrooms 1.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3142 Sumner Way
3142 Sumner Way, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1600 sqft
Please read! 3/2/2 Pool Block house. Pets ok. call at 8138028519 - 3 bedroom . Renovated in the past few years, clean spacious. Tile flooring in the living area downstairs, upgraded carpet with extra soft padding on stairs and bedrooms.
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
12823 Stanwyck Circle
12823 Stanwyck Circle, Keystone, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2932 sqft
Located in West Hampton, a gated community of upscale homes close to Westchase, this home boasts a very livable - and luxurious - floor plan. From the arched entryway, guests enter a foyer between the formal living room and formal dining room.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
14217 Waterville Cir
14217 Waterville Cir, Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2149 sqft
Immaculate 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms, attached 2 car garage end unit, with lots of natural light. BONUS room which can be used as a den/office. Spacious kitchen with eat in area, wood cabinets with all appliances and breakfast bar.
Results within 5 miles of East Lake
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
22 Units Available
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,083
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,388
1276 sqft
Recently renovated community near the Westchase Golf Course. On-site amenities include a pool, basketball court, and 24-hour gym. Updates in units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
22 Units Available
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,067
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Providing one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, these apartments feature pet-friendly amenities, lots of natural light, verdant grounds, large closets, new carpets, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios in some units.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
200 Units Available
Icaria on Pinellas
1185 South Pinellas Avenue, Tarpon Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1309 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Icaria on Pinellas in Tarpon Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated July 13 at 12:26am
23 Units Available
Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1442 sqft
Units feature laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Just 13 miles from Tampa International Airport and 18 miles from downtown Tampa.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
10 Units Available
Trinity Exchange
1920 Spade Fish Blvd, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,238
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,734
1256 sqft
Resort-inspired apartments located a short drive from several stores and restaurants. Units have hardwood floors and granite counters. Amenities include a coffee bar, a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
9 Units Available
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,244
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,709
1298 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features pool, pool table, parking, fire pit, and BBQ grill. Convenient location just steps from Fox Wood Resident Park.
Similar Pages
East Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 2 BedroomsEast Lake 2 BedroomsEast Lake 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEast Lake 3 BedroomsEast Lake 3 BedroomsEast Lake Accessible ApartmentsEast Lake Apartments with BalconyEast Lake Apartments with Balcony
East Lake Apartments with GarageEast Lake Apartments with GymEast Lake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsEast Lake Apartments with Move-in SpecialsEast Lake Apartments with ParkingEast Lake Apartments with ParkingEast Lake Apartments with PoolEast Lake Apartments with PoolEast Lake Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL