1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM
134 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in East Lake, FL
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
53 Units Available
Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd, East Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
903 sqft
Private retreat with fountains, ponds and access to three pools. Outdoor gas grilling stations. Open living areas with ceramic flooring. Just minutes from John Chestnut Park.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
109 WOODLAKE WYNDE
109 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
650 sqft
MOVE IN READY NOW IMPECCABLY UPDATED, GROUND FLOOR CONDO NICELY FURNISHED. DIRECTLY ACROSS from the Community POOL. Located in GATED EAST LAKE WOODLANDS GOLF COMMUNITY. UPDATED CABINETRY in Kitchen and Bathroom with Ceramic Tile Floors.
Results within 1 mile of East Lake
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Stillwater Palms
2350 Cypress Pond Rd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
713 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes with designer lighting, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Common amenities include boat parking, a tennis court and a resort-inspired pool. Tampa International Airport is barely 30 minutes away.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
600 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows a short drive from Tampa. Beautiful grounds with views of Lake George offer residents a screened-in poolside lounge, fitness center and yoga studio.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,119
818 sqft
Comfortable apartment complex with a resort-style pool and jacuzzi, fitness center and lighted tennis court. Units feature updated kitchens and bathrooms, private patios and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
800 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.
1 of 7
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Dodge City
1 Unit Available
5637 Cheyenne Dr.
5637 Cheyenne Drive, Holiday, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
528 sqft
1 Bedroom Condo For Rent Holiday FL! - Come see this 1 bed, 1 bath end unit condo for rent in Holiday FL.
Results within 5 miles of East Lake
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
49 Units Available
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
738 sqft
Stunning views and near the waterfront on a 1,000-acre nature preserve. Outstanding on-site amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, coffee bar and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
5 Oaks at Westchase
8820 Thomas Oaks Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,147
820 sqft
Welcome to 5 Oaks at Westchase. Our community of luxury apartments is ready to provide you with the sunny Florida lifestyle that you deserve.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Seasons at Westchase
12011 Citrus Falls Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
639 sqft
Conveniently located between Sheldon Road and Veteran's Expressway. Beautiful open floor plan apartments with hardwood floors, updated kitchens, balconies and stainless steel appliances. Pool, grills and basketball court. Built around a small but picturesque lake.
Verified
1 of 74
Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
30 Units Available
Avana Westchase
12201 Lexington Park Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,165
963 sqft
Units feature laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Just 13 miles from Tampa International Airport and 18 miles from downtown Tampa.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
$
9 Units Available
The Marq Highland Park Apartments
11571 Fountainhead Dr, Westchase, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
794 sqft
Located in Tampa's stylish Westchase neighborhood, near shopping, dining and many of the city's high tech companies. One-, two- and three-bedroom units with high-end finishes like granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
68 Units Available
Cortland Bayport
10510 Parkers Landing Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,049
830 sqft
Waterfront homes with wood cabinetry and large living rooms. Entertain guests in the resident lounge or exercise in the fitness center. Beat the heat in the pool. Near shops and restaurants along Hillsborough Avenue.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
22 Units Available
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
859 sqft
Large community with giant apartments, private entryways, and private balcony or solarium. Located close to Westchase and Odessa for dining, shopping and recreation. Resort-style pool, sand volleyball court and fitness studio.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
$
14 Units Available
Cypress Grand
8134 Colonial Village Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
826 sqft
Located close to shopping and dining in Westchase, Odessa and Safety Harbor. Units feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer. There's also a 24-hour gym, clubhouse and swimming pool on premises.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
20 Units Available
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,072
764 sqft
Located alongside a beautiful nature preserve, these apartments are also only minutes away from entertainment, dining and shopping. Units are available in varying floor plans, offering in-house laundry and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
17 Units Available
Trinity Club Apartments
10800 Torino Dr, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,176
819 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community features pool, pool table, parking, fire pit, and BBQ grill. Convenient location just steps from Fox Wood Resident Park.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
28 Units Available
Camden Westchase Park
12112 Sugarloaf Key St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
865 sqft
Countryside Malls and Citrus Park are both just short drives from this property. Community features include pool, coffee bar, game room, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Units feature hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
20 Units Available
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,284
920 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments include in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents have access to community pool, playground and tennis courts, plus a conference center and game room.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
21 Units Available
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
769 sqft
Recently renovated community near the Westchase Golf Course. On-site amenities include a pool, basketball court, and 24-hour gym. Updates in units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
936 sqft
Great northwest Tampa location close to Clearwater Beach, Citrus Park Mall and Countryside Mall. Beautiful pool and spa. Relaxing media lounge and 24-hour fitness center. Large, sunny apartments with new appliances.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
10 Units Available
Camden Montague
9567 Sunbelt St, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,249
875 sqft
Located just minutes from Tampa International Airport and Clearwater. Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community offers 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:35pm
55 Units Available
Veranda at Westchase
12401 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
918 sqft
Downtown Tampa is convenient to this property, but there's also plenty of retail and dining options along Route West Hillsborough Avenue. The lakeside community has a clubhouse, hot tub and gym. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
1 Unit Available
The Retreat at Trinity
11408 Billfish Circle, Trinity, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,545
894 sqft
Contemporary apartments with breakfast bars and large walk-in closets. Amenities include a coffee bar, internet cafe, game room and swimming pool. Convenient location near shopping and dining.
